Sheffield United vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheff Utd and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Early strugglers Sheffield United and Everton will meet in a Premier League matchup at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Yet to record a point on the table, both sides have lost their opening three league games. However, compared to the Blades, Sean Dyche's men made progress in the Carabao Cup by securing a 2-1 second-round victory over Doncaster Rovers.

On the other hand, Paul Heckingbottom's side suffered an exit from the cup competition in the aftermath of a penalty loss to Lincoln City in the midweek.

Sheff Utd vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Everton at the Bramall Lane football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on September 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheff Utd vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV.

Fans can also follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheff Utd team news

Ben Osborn missed the game against Lincoln City after being forced off with a groin problem in the Man City loss, leaving the midfielder a doubt for Saturday's tie.

Yasser Larouci can fill in for Osborn if required, while the club has also roped in Luke Thomas on loan from Leicester City.

It's unlikely that Tom Davies gets to face his former side from the first whistle, but Cameron Archer may continue alongside Benie Traore up front.

Among the ones unavailable for selection for Everton's visit are Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster and John Fleck.

Sheff Utd possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Larouci; Traore, Archer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, T. Davies, Slimane, Norwood, Coulibaly, Baldock Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula

Everton team news

Beto scored off the bench on his Everton debut, and should be ready to start at Bramall Lane.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out with a cheekbone fracture and is joined by Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli and Jack Harrison in the infirmary.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young should come in place of Vitaly Mykolenko after the latter was forced off injured in the Doncaster loss, while Dwight McNeil and Andre Gomes are doubtful to mark their return just yet.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye; Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gbamin, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye Forwards: Maupay, Cannon, Chermiti, Danjuma, McNeil, Gray, Dobbin, Beto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 16, 2021 Everton 0-1 Sheffield United Premier League Dec 26, 2020 Sheffield United 0-1 Everton Premier League Jul 20, 2020 Sheffield United 0-1 Everton Premier League Sep 21, 2019 Everton 0-2 Sheffield United Premier League Aug 24, 2011 Everton 3-1 Sheffield United Carabao Cup

