Can you share fubo with family? Here's how it works

Find out how many people can stream fubo at once and how to set up family sharing

It's one thing finding the right OTT (over-the-top) provider to stream live television with, but once you have, it's important to ask a bunch of other questions too, to see what else a provider offers as part of its live and on-demand services.

Being able to live-stream soccer from around the world, the latest NFL, NBA, or MLB games will likely sit high on your priority list, as will a number of other benefits a provider such as fubo (formerly fuboTV) can offer. Besides an inclusion of major events like UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, or Major League Soccer (MLS) coverage, homes with multiple occupants will surely be interested in how many people can stream their favorite sports at once.

When it comes to simultaneous streaming, the more the better – especially if you are part of a large family or household that sees different people wanting to watch different things all at the same time or while out and about.

Unsure whether you can share you fubo account with your family or housemates? Fear not, because GOAL is here to take you through what the provider offers and how easy it is to access it.

What is fubo?

Fubo

Fubo is one of the better OTT choices on the market when it comes to streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across its main packages. There's a huge selection to watch live or on-demand.

BKFC F1 Channel Golf Pass Golf PPGA Tour USA SEC ESPN NHL Network Locked On Sports FOX ACCN ESPN NFL RedZone YES FS1/FS1 4K Real Madrid TV MLB Network Sportsman Channel FS2 Origin Sports MLB StrikeZone Willow Sports FX Swerve Sports MLB Big Inning Fox Soccer Plus FXX Women's Sports Network Tennis Channel BIG Network NBC PG TV GolTV NLSE Marquee Sports Network PFL TyC Sports WFN CBS Sports Network BLEAV Sports Tigo Sports Fight Network The Golf Channel BLEAV Football NESN Game+ NFL Network PAC-12 Network MASN/2 Sports Now Bein Sports/ñ MotorTrend MSG/+ Players TV ESPN Universo Rangers Sports Network Stadium ESPN2 Fubo Sports Network/2 ROOT Sports Northwest Sports Grid ESPNU NBA TV Space City Home Network Power Sports World Boxing TV DP World Tour Surfer

How does fubo's simultaneous streaming work?

Fubo's Pro and Elite packages both come with simultaneous streaming capabilities, with its Latino package also providing the benefit. This means household or family members at the same address can watch the same or completely different channels simultaneously with no hassle.

Family Share

You can have up to six different profiles on a single fubo account. However, the number of streams differs depending on if you're at home or on-the-go. The Family Share + Unlimited Screen option allows multiple family members to watch exactly what they want: for at-home usage, fubo permits 10 devices to stream, and three devices to stream while out and on-the-go.

Multiview

Multiview is an additional option that allows more than one event to appear on the same screen, meaning you can, in theory, watch several different sporting events live on one television, and is compatible by using devices such as Roku.

Standard Share

The Latino subscription is a much more affordable and smaller package that comes with Standard Share, meaning you have two devices to simultaneous stream on, but an upgrade to Family Share is optional.

Simultaneous streams compared to others

Take a look at how the competition fares, with fubo sitting comfortably near the top end of accessibility.

Provider Simultaneous streams Fubo 10 at home, Three on-the-go Sling TV One to Four YouTube TV Three DIRECTV Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go

Compatible devices for streaming with fubo

When it comes to the devices you can use in order to watch fubo channels, the variety is vast, offering at-home and portable devices to choose from. Here's all the ways you can use fubo to get the most out of your subscription.

Amazon Fire Stick Android TV Amazon Fire TV Google TV Apple TV Hisense VIDAA LG TV Roku Samsung Smart TV Vizio SmartCast TV XBOX Xumo

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino (which is Spanish language) to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after. Latino is a much lower price point and therefore offers less simultaneous streams.

Deal Channels Includes Monthly cost First month Simultaneous screens Cloud DVR Pro 230+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Elite 300+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $94.99 $74.99 10 at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Latino 50+ $14.99 $9.99 Two Unlimited

How do I sign up to fubo?

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

Log on to their website, HERE

Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen

Click 'next' to enter your details

Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages

Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)

Set up your payment method

Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Is a fubo subscription worth it?

There are many things to factor in when selecting a best TV provider for you, but if you weigh up all the talking points, such as the channel selection, live and OD sports to pick from, simultaneous streams available, as well as a reasonable price point and other initial discounts, then fubo is certainly up there.

With a price range of $84.99 to $94.99 (plus any other add-ons you want to include), it's definitely not the cheapest. That said, with up to 300+ channels and some excellent variety when it comes to national and regional sports networks, fubo is up there are one of the best.