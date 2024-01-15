Senegal vs Gambia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Gambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Senegal get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign underway against Gambia at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Monday.

Senegal are making their fifth straight appearance in the continental competition and have made it to the final in the last editions. After finishing as the runners-up in 2019, they lifted their maiden AFCON title in the 2021 edition.

Gambia, meanwhile, have qualified for the final for the second time in a row as they secured a second-place finish in Group G, behind Mali but ahead of Congo and South Sudan. They did not make an appearance in the continental tournament before the previous edition, where they enjoyed a good debut campaign and made it to the quarter-finals, losing 2-0 to hosts Cameroon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Senegal vs Gambia kick-off time

Date: Monday, January 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Stade de Yamoussoukro

The match will be played at the Stade de Yamoussoukro on Monday, January 15, 2024, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Senegal vs Gambia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Senegal team news

Attacker Boulaye Dia and back-up goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been ruled out of the tournament for Senegal, with Bamba Dieng and Alfred Gomis called up to the squad as replacements.

Captain Sadio Mane will be the main man up front as ever, while former Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will be crucial figures at the back.

Senegal possible XI: Mendy; Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; Gueye, Kouyate, P Sarr, Diatta; I Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Diaw, Dieng Defenders: Sabaly, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diallo, Mendy, Ndiaye, Seck, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs Midfielders: Camara, Sarr, Diatta, Kouyate, Gueye, Mendy, Ciss, Gueye Forwards: Jackson, Sima, Dia, Mane, Diallo, Ndiaye, Sarr

Gambia team news

The Gambia squad were forced to make an emergency landing on their flight to Yamoussoukro because of a lack of oxygen inside the plane. Gambia boss Tom Saintfiet said his players were still suffering from nausea and headaches a day later.

Fortunately, the incident had no long-term impact on any of the players or personnel, so Saintfiet will have a complete squad at his disposal for the competition's first encounter.

Feyenoord teenage attacker Yankuba Minteh, owned by Newcastle United, has been touted as one to watch in this competition after scoring three goals and providing two assists in 12 Eredivisie outings.

Gambia possible XI: Jobe; Sanneh, Colley, Janko, Mendi; Adams, Marreh, Ngum, Fadera, Barrow; Minteh

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gaye, Jobe, Sarr Defenders: Colley, Gomez, Janko, Ngum, Mendy, Sanneh, Sanneh, Sonko-Sundberg, Touray Midfielders: Sanyang, Adams, Barry, Bobb, Darboe, Jallow, Marreh, Manneh Forwards: Badamosi, Barrow, Ceesay, Colley, Fadera, Minteh, Sowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/10/08 Senegal 1-1 Gambia World Cup Qualification CAF 8/6/08 Gambia 0-0 Senegal World Cup Qualification CAF

Useful links