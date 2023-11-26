Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

How to watch the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders welcome reigning champions Los Angeles FC to Lumen Field on Sunday night for the MLS Cup playoffs Western Conference semifinals clash.

This is perhaps the most evenly-poised matchup across the entirety of the Semifinals in either conference. These two giants remained near the top of the Western Conference standings for most of the 2023 regular season, with the Sounders finishing second and LAFC securing third seed.

Seattle claimed victory in the first round over FC Dallas in a best-of-three series that extended to three games, while LAFC swept Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 to clinch a spot in the Conference semifinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 21:30 ET / 20:30 CT/ 18:30 PT Venue: Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS game will be available to stream on Apple TV, while fans can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

Midfielder Sota Kitahara has been ruled out for Sunday's clash due to a muscle problem, while a hamstring issue will see Reed Baker-Whiting miss out on the action, with the two expected to return to action early December. Cody Baker should slot in for Baker-Whiting to provide full-back depth and Obed Vargas will hope to see more minutes with Kitahara's injury.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Atencio, C. Roldan, Rusnak, Lodeiro; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Baker, Teves, Dobbelaere, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu Forwards: Heber, Montero, Rothrock

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Western Conference semi-final clash and could deploy a full-strength starting XI against the Seattle Sounders. The team will likely depend on Gabonese sensation Dénis Bouanga, who has struck three times in LAFC’s two playoff encounters so far to add to his 20 goals across the MLS regular season, to once again deliver the goods in the final third.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga



Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/06/23 LAFC 1-0 Sounders MLS 18/03/23 Seattle 0-0 LAFC MLS 30/07/22 LAFC 2-1 Sounders MLS 18/06/22 Seattle 1-1 LAFC MLS 27/10/21 LAFC 3-0 Sounders MLS

