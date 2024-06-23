Seattle Reign vs Racing Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Reign (2-9-2) are still searching for a victory as they prepare to host Racing Louisville (3-4-6) at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Louisville are in eighth place and the final playoff slot halfway through the regular season, but they have lost back-to-back games. The Reign, meanwhile, are desperate for some momentum to try to move up the table.

The Reign played to a goalless draw against Portland last Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak. As for Racing, they lost 2-0 at home against Gotham FC last weekend and fell 3-2 in a midweek match on the road against Angel City.

Seattle Reign FC vs Racing Louisville kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US, with match highlights also available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign FC have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against Racing.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon; James-Turner, Quinn, Latsko, Fishlock, Balcer; Ji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Huitema, King, Weinert, Adames

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville have several injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against Seattle. Ary Borges (knee), Jordyn Bloomer (ankle), Elli Pikkujamsa (knee), Olivia Sekany (knee), and Kirsten Wright (knee) are all out, while Uchenna Kanu (knee) is a major doubt.

Savannah DeMelo has helped propel Racing Louisville into the thick of the playoff picture, with five goals and an assist.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/09/23 Seattle Reign FC 0-1 Racing Louisville NWSL Challenge Cup 02/07/23 Seattle Reign FC 2-2 Racing Louisville NWSL 30/04/23 Racing Louisville 2-2 Seattle Reign FC NWSL 03/08/22 Racing Louisville 1-1 Seattle Reign FC NWSL 09/05/22 Seattle Reign FC 2-2 Racing Louisville NWSL

