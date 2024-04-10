How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Cobresal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sao Paulo will be looking to put their first points on the board when they host Cobresal in a Copa Libertadores Group B fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Talleres Cordoba in their Copa Libertadores opener last week. Cobresal, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Universidad Catolica in the Chilean top-flight.

The Miners will turn their attention back to continental action, where they kick-started their Copa Libertadores campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Barcelona SC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sao Paulo vs Cobresal kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: MorumBIS

The Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Cobresal will be played at MorumBIS in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Cobresal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores encounter between Sao Paulo and Cobresal is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo boss Thiago Carpini will have to make do without the services of midfielder Rodrigo Nestor (knee), right-back Luiz Gustavo (tendon), right-back Joao Moreira (muscle) and Luiz Gustavo (Achilles tendon problems) on account of injuries.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Vinicius, Arboleda, Costa, Wellington; Liciano, Alisson, Maia, Ferreirinha; Moura, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao, Rato Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Cobresal team news

Cobresal have the luxury of almost a clean bill of health, with no fresh injuries picked up in their 2-0 defeat to Universidad Catolica over the weekend.

Cobresal possible XI: Requena; Pacheco, Castaneda, Alarcon, Munoz, Buss; Acuna, Navarro, Munder; Coehlo, Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Requena, Hidalgo, Marianjel Defenders: Bechtholdt, Buss, Pacheco, Filla, Toro, Alarcón, Jorquera, Céspedes, Sandoval, Escobar, Gajardo, Fuentes, Castro, Torres Midfielders: Valencia, Munder, Mesías, Barrientos, Navarro, García, Ramis, Sepúlveda, Pacheco, Roki, Burgos, Diaz, Landaeta Forwards: Lezcano, Coelho, Lobos, Castro, Osses, Carrasco, Di Maio, Vallecilla, Fredes Morales, Guzman, Moreno, Ramirez, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, with Sao Paulo dubbed as heavy favourites to come out on top.

