Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Barcelona SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo will face Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC in the penultimate round of the Copa Libertadores group stage on Thursday night at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo.

Although qualification from Group B is already guaranteed for the Brazilians, finishing in top spot is still on the cards, and they hope to secure all three points against the third-placed visitors to put them in a pole position ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo

The Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Barcelona SC will be played at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Thursday, May 16, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores encounter between Sao Paulo and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

Jonathan Calleri (calf) was withdrawn of the Sao Paulo squad that overcame Fluminense in Brazilian Serie A on Monday night, and it remains to be seen if the forward returns in time for the visit of Barcelona.

While Lucas Moura (thigh) is a question mark for the hosts, James Rodriguez (muscle), Pablo Maia (thigh), Rafinha (leg), and Wellington Rato (ankle) are all slated to miss this game through various injury concerns.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Vinicius, Arboleda, Franco, Patryck; Alisson, Bobadilla; Araujo, Silva, Ferreira; Luciano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao, Rato Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Barcelona SC team news

Damian Diaz has emerged as Barcelona's goal-scoring talisman in Copa Libertadores this season, having netted almost half of his team's four goals, and he hopes to get on the scoresheet on Thursday night as well.

Franklin Guerra has been out of action since February due to a ligament injury and the centre-back remains the Ecuadorian side's sole long-term absentee.

Barcelona SC possible XI: Burrai; Rangel, Ramirez, Sosa, Chala; Corozo, Leonai, Gaibor, Rojas; Diaz; Fydriszewski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burrai, Mendoza Defenders: Chalá, Ramírez, Pineida, Rodríguez, Sosa, Perlaza, Rangel, Guerra, Chala, Vargas, Gomez Midfielders: Díaz, Rojas, Arroyo, Trindade, Gaibor, Corozo, Suárez, Almeida, Cortez, Oyola, Piñatares, Preciado, Arce, Solano, Luque Forwards: Fydriszewski, Obando, Reasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/04/24 Barcelona SC 0-2 São Paulo CONMEBOL Libertadores

