Santos Laguna vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will look to keep their unbeaten run in the 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign alive when they travel to face out-of-sorts Santos Laguna at the Estadio Corona on Saturday.

Despite being unbeaten, Tigres will be dissatisfied with their recent performances. After winning three in a row, the eight-time Liga MX champions were held to meek draws by Queretaro and Pumas UNAM in Liga MX.

They allowed Pumas to come from 2-0 down to clinch a draw in their own backyard last time out. To make matters worse, the club’s recent CONCACAF Champions Cup encounter with MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps also ended in a 1-1 draw. After three successive draws, Robert Siboldi's men will be itching to register a commanding win here.

Santos, meanwhile, looked on course of getting a perfect start in the current Clausura campaign but were forced to settle for a stalemate on the road against Chivas Guadalajara after the hosts netted a 99th-minute equalizer.

Back-to-back losses against Monterrey and Club Leon followed the disappointing draw, while they lost to Atlas FC in their last Clausura 2024 encounter, making it just one win in five games so far.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Corona

The Liga MX encounter between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL will be played at the Estadio Corona in Torreón, Coahuila, México

It will kick off at 10 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Harold Preciado and Juan Brunetta were scoring for fun for Santos last term, and their goal-scoring performances helped the club clinch a play-in spot. After Brunetta's winter departure, the entire goalscoring onus has fallen on the shoulders of Preciado.

The striker has scored three goals in five Clausura appearances but will need support from fellow attackers such as Santiago Munoz and Duvan Vergara in the goal-scoring department.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Tigres team news

Javier Aquino is still recovering from an injury and will miss Saturday's match. Jesus Garza has deputized in for the right-back but looks a little uneasy on the flank.

Tigres' Fernando Gorriaran and Juan Brunetta are likely to start on familiar terrain against their former side. The former left Santos about a year ago, while the latter will be facing Santos for the first time since leaving this past winter.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Carioca; Brunetta, Ibanez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/31/23 Tigres UANL 3-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX Apertura 01/09/23 Santos Laguna 0-3 Tigres UANL Liga MX Apertura 12/27/22 Tigres UANL 1-1 Santos Laguna Europe Friendlies 08/15/22 Tigres UANL 2-0 Santos Laguna Mexico Apertura 01/13/22 Santos Laguna 1-1 Tigres UANL Mexico Clausura

