Harold Preciado Santos Laguna Liga MX@Getty
Liga MX
Estadio Nuevo Corona
Abhinav Sharma

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday is the final day of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura season as Santos Laguna host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Corona.

Both sides are out of contention for the next stage of the closing phase and will only be playing for pride in this dead-rubber game. The hosts currently sit in 13th place and are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Pachuca.

Second-from-bottom San Luis, meanwhile, head into this contest off the back of a 5-1 drubbing defeat to Toluca last weekend which extended their four-game losing streak.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Santos Laguna vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 28, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Corona

Santos Laguna will host Atletico de San Luis on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Estadio Corona in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The game is available to watch and stream live through Vix+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna head coach Ignacio Ambriz will have the luxury to pick his best players for this game, as he has no injury or suspension issues to deal with ahead of the visit of San Luis.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Lopez; Govea, Nunez, Doria, Amione; Cervantes, Medina, Vargas; Carrillo, Sordo, Preciado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acevedo, Lajuda
Defenders:R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal
Midfielders:Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez
Forwards:Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Atletico de San Luis team news

Andres Iniestra (meniscus) and Leo Bonatini (unknown) remain doubtful for the upcoming game due to various injuries. Vitinho (unknown), Iker Moreno (leg) and Óscar Macías (metatarsal) have also been ruled out for the game.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Rodriguez; Bilbao, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria; Dourado, Galdemes, Salles-Lamonge; Guemez, Rodriguez, Lemos.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders:Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
Midfielders:Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Damm, Galdames
Forwards:Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
12/11/23Atlético San Luis 0-2 Santos LagunaLiga MX, Apertura
19/02/23Atlético San Luis 1-1 Santos LagunaLiga MX, Clausura
29/08/22Santos Laguna 4-1 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Apertura
02/05/22Atlético San Luis 1-3 Santos LagunaLiga MX, Clausura
21/11/21Santos Laguna 2-0 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Apertura

Useful links

