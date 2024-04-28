Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday is the final day of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura season as Santos Laguna host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Corona.

Both sides are out of contention for the next stage of the closing phase and will only be playing for pride in this dead-rubber game. The hosts currently sit in 13th place and are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Pachuca.

Second-from-bottom San Luis, meanwhile, head into this contest off the back of a 5-1 drubbing defeat to Toluca last weekend which extended their four-game losing streak.

Santos Laguna vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Corona

Santos Laguna will host Atletico de San Luis on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Estadio Corona in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Vix+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna head coach Ignacio Ambriz will have the luxury to pick his best players for this game, as he has no injury or suspension issues to deal with ahead of the visit of San Luis.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Lopez; Govea, Nunez, Doria, Amione; Cervantes, Medina, Vargas; Carrillo, Sordo, Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Atletico de San Luis team news

Andres Iniestra (meniscus) and Leo Bonatini (unknown) remain doubtful for the upcoming game due to various injuries. Vitinho (unknown), Iker Moreno (leg) and Óscar Macías (metatarsal) have also been ruled out for the game.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Rodriguez; Bilbao, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria; Dourado, Galdemes, Salles-Lamonge; Guemez, Rodriguez, Lemos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/23 Atlético San Luis 0-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX, Apertura 19/02/23 Atlético San Luis 1-1 Santos Laguna Liga MX, Clausura 29/08/22 Santos Laguna 4-1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura 02/05/22 Atlético San Luis 1-3 Santos Laguna Liga MX, Clausura 21/11/21 Santos Laguna 2-0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura

