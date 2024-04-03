San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentine side San Lorenzo will host Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores group F opener at Estadio Pedro Bidegain on Wednesday night.

Group F is considered the "group of death" in this year's Copa Libertadores. As well as San Lorenzo and Palmeiras, the group features Independiente del Valle from Ecuador and Liverpool from Uruguay.

The Cyclone are not faring well in the Argentina top-flight this season. They sit in ninth place in Group B, five points off the qualifying positions for the next stage of the competition, while they lost the derby with Boca Juniors 2-1 at the La Bombonera last time out.

The Verdão, on the other hand, are the reigning Brazilian Serie A champions, and are among the favourites to lift this year's Copa Libertadores. The São Paulo-based club won the competition twice in recent years, in 2020 and 2021, and will be looking to add a fourth trophy this time around.

San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET/ 5:30pm PT Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegain

The Copa Libertadores group stage game between San Lorenzo and Palmeiras will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Flores, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET/ 5:30pm PT in the United States (US).

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo have no fresh fitness issues to contend with following their loss at Boca Juniors, meaning winger Ezequiel Cerutti is the only injury absentee as he continues his recovery from his ACL injury.

That said, head coach Ruben Insua is set to make some alterations to the XI, which disappointed last time out.

San Lorenzo possible XI: Altamirano; Campi, Romaña, Luján, Giay; Ferreira, Barrios, Braida, Leguizamón, Irala; Bareiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gomez Defenders: Sanchez, Hernandez, Romana, Giay, Braida, Lujan, Campi, Hernandez, James, Arias Midfielders: Insaurralde, RemedI, Ferreira, Tapia, Porra, Perruzzi, Irala Forwards: Barrios, Medina, Hernandez, Cuello, Bareiro, Tarragona, Leguizamón

Palmeiras team news

Like their Argentine counterparts, Palmeiras also have a single injury of note, with Dudu out with a cruciate ligament injury until early May.

Head coach Abel Ferreira will probably rotate his side a bit for this trip to Argentina, with the final of the Campeonato Paulista on the horizon. The Porco lost the first leg of the final 1-0 to Santos and will be looking to turn the result around next weekend.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Mayke, Murilo, Vanderlan; Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Rios; Breno Lopes, Endrick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Lomba, Kaique, Oliveira, Henrique, Mendes Defenders: Gómez, Joaquín Piquerez, Murilo, Rocha, Mayke, Paulista, Luan, Vanderlan, Naves, Garcia, Nunes, Augusto, Dos Anjos, Da Silva Midfielders: Veiga, Dudu, Ríos, Menino, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Moreno, Jhon, Fabinho, Santos, Silva Forwards: Estevão, Rony, López, Guilherme, Rodrigues, Lopes, Riquelme, Luighi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition May 9, 2019 Palmeiras 1-1 San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Libertadores April 3, 2019 San Lorenzo 1-0 Palmeiras CONMEBOL Libertadores

