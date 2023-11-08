How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a heartbreaking Copa Libertadores' final defeat last weekend, a managerless Boca Juniors' side will look to pick themselves up as they face city rivals San Lorenzo at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Wednesday's Superliga Argentina action.

Boca and their huge traveling army would have made the journey home cursing how close they came to claiming the Copa Libertadores trophy without winning a single knockout game. After six straight draws and three shootout wins, they took Fluminense into extra time, and keeper Sergio Romero must surely have been hoping for more penalty heroics.

However, Fluminense substitute John Kennedy powered in the winner in added extra-time to shatter the Argentine giants' dreams. Jorge Almirón resigned as head coach of Bocatras in the aftermath, and it's safe to say it was a long time coming.

Boca have performed poorly domestically, finishing seventh in the 2023 Primera Division, while they are also struggling in the Copa de la Liga Profesional. Indeed, matters going south at the weekend proved to be the final straw.

While Boca's victory over Union Santa Fe now looks like a distant memory, their neighbours, San Lorenzo, aren't faring much better, and are looking for a first victory in almost a month. Both teams are level on 11 points in Group B, and need a miracle in order to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Pedro Bidegaín



The Liga Profesional Argentina match between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Pedro Bidegain in Bajo Flores neighborhood of Buenos Aires city Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT on November 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo team news

San Lorenzo will be without centre-back Fabricio Formiliano for this encounter as he has picked up a muscular problem, while Ezequiel Cerutti is unlikely to see the field again this season because of an ACL injury.

San Lorenzo possible XI: Batalla; Perez, Sanchez, Hernandez; Auzqui, Elias, Maroni, Barrios; Leguizamon, Ramirez; Bareiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: L. López, M. Clemente, F. Altamirano, A. Batalla Defenders: G. Hernández, G. Luján, E. Herrera, G. Campi, T. Silva, F. Formiliano, E. Báez, A. Giay, R. Pérez, O. Arias Midfielders: G. Ramírez, E. Irala, T. Medina, A. Sabella, M. Insaurralde, G. Maroni, J. Elías, I. Leguizamón, C. Sánchez, F. Perruzzi Forwards: N. Barrios, E. Cerutti, A. Hausch, J. Goyeneche, F. Girotti, M. Braida, D. Perea, M. Hernández, M. Peralta, C. Auzqui, A. Bareiro, N. Blandi

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the last couple of days, going from the thrill of being just 90 (or 120) minutes away from winning the Copa Libertadores to suddenly finding themselves managerless.

This unexpected turn of events forced the hierarchy, led by Juan Román Riquelme, to appoint Mariano Herrón to take on the role until the year's end. In his first assignment as interim coach, Herrón will not be able to call upon Colombian left-back Frank Fabra, who picked up a knock in the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense.

He won't be available to feature against San Lorenzo. Even if he's physically ready, he would likely be emotionally affected by the events in Rio, where he was heavily criticized by fans due to his costly red card.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Garcia; Blondel, Valdez, Anselmino, Saracchi; Saralegui, Campuzano, Bullaude; Briasco, Taborda, Janson

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Rojo, Valentini, Genez, Di Lollo, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Sarachi, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Blondel Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Campuzano, Medina, Payero, P. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Saralegui, O. Romero, Bullaude, Taborda, Cortes, Carrasco, Jansen, Villa Forwards: Cavani, Vazquez, Merentiel, Benedetto, Aguirre, Zeballos, Briasco, Weigandt, Advincula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/4/23 San Lorenzo 1-0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol 10/7/22 San Lorenzo 2-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol 26/1/22 Boca Juniors 1-0 San Lorenzo Torneos de Verano 28/7/21 Boca Juniors 0-2 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional de Fútbol 22/9/19 San Lorenzo 0-2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Useful links