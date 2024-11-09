How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Spurs vs Jazz NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

After a two-win preseason, the San Antonio Spurs aimed to kick off their regular season on a high note. Unfortunately, those plans were dashed when they faced the reigning Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks.

Led by Luka Doncic's impressive 28-point performance, Dallas handed the Spurs a 120-109 defeat, marking San Antonio's third consecutive season starting with a first-game loss.

Currently, the Spurs stand at 4-5, recently claiming their fourth win of the season in a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The Utah Jazz have also had a rocky start to the 2023-2024 NBA season. After enduring a tough six-game losing streak, they finally claimed their first win against the Chicago Bulls. However, any momentum was short-lived, as they followed up with a 123-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Jazz sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 1-7 record. Offensive struggles have been a major hurdle, with the Jazz currently ranking last in the league in points per game, averaging only 104.3.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: KJZZ, FDSN SW

KJZZ, FDSN SW Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz play-by-play commentary on radio

San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is setting the pace with averages of 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Jeremy Sochan, the forward, contributes 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. Despite these efforts and the presence of Chris Paul, San Antonio's offense has faltered, ranking 28th in the league at 105.9 points per game. On the boards, however, they've shown strength, ranking sixth with an average of 46.6 rebounds per game.

Utah Jazz team news & key performers

On Utah's side, Lauri Markkanen has emerged as their top scorer, posting 16 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while John Collins adds 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

The Jazz need to address both their defensive weaknesses and improve offensive execution to climb out of the league’s basement. With a demanding schedule on the horizon, it will be an uphill climb to make up lost ground.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/11/24 Utah Jazz 88-106 San Antonio Spurs NBA 13/10/24 San Antonio Spurs 126-120 Utah Jazz NBA 28/03/24 Utah Jazz 111-118 San Antonio Spurs NBA 26/02/24 Utah Jazz 128-109 San Antonio Spurs NBA 27/12/23 San Antonio Spurs 118-130 Utah Jazz NBA

