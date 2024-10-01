San Antonio Spurs 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The revamped San Antonio Spurs are set to offer their fans plenty to look forward to in the 2024-25 season after enduring several rough years.

At the heart of the excitement is, of course, Victor Wembanyama, who could potentially ascend to superstardom next season. Beyond him, the Spurs have made key veteran additions. The arrivals of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes not only bring valuable experience to the squad but also provide much-needed depth.

Both veterans are expected to take starting roles, which will shift former starters Tre Jones and Julian Champagnie to the bench, strengthening the second unit. Additionally, 2024's fourth overall pick, Stephon Castle, is likely to earn playing time, giving head coach Gregg Popovich a wide array of options to work with.

Popovich could opt for a bench lineup featuring Jones, Malaki Branham, Castle, Keldon Johnson, and Zach Collins, or go with Jones, Castle, Johnson, Champagnie, and Collins. There's also potential for Sandro Mamukelashvili to secure a spot as the backup power forward, further increasing the team’s versatility.

From preseason, regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

San Antonio Spurs upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time TV Channel Oct 24, 2024 @ Dallas 7:30 pm TNT Oct 26, 2024 vs Houston 8:30 pm — Oct 28, 2024 vs Houston 8:00 pm — Oct 30, 2024 @ Oklahoma City 9:30 pm ESPN Oct 31, 2024 @ Utah 9:00 pm — Nov 2, 2024 vs Minnesota 8:00 pm — Nov 4, 2024 @ L.A. Clippers 10:30 pm — Nov 6, 2024 @ Houston 8:00 pm — Nov 7, 2024 vs Portland 8:00 pm — Nov 9, 2024 vs Utah 5:00 pm NBA TV Nov 11, 2024 vs Sacramento 8:00 pm — Nov 13, 2024 vs Washington 8:00 pm — Nov 15, 2024 vs L.A. Lakers 7:30 pm ESPN Nov 16, 2024 @ Dallas 8:30 pm NBA TV Nov 19, 2024 vs Oklahoma City 9:30 pm TNT Nov 21, 2024 vs Utah 8:00 pm — Nov 23, 2024 vs Golden St. 8:30 pm — Nov 26, 2024 @ Utah 9:00 pm — Nov 27, 2024 vs L.A. Lakers 8:30 pm — Dec 1, 2024 @ Sacramento 9:00 pm — Dec 3, 2024 @ Phoenix 9:00 pm — Dec 5, 2024 vs Chicago 8:00 pm — Dec 6, 2024 vs Sacramento 8:00 pm — Dec 8, 2024 vs New Orleans 7:00 pm — Dec 19, 2024 vs Atlanta 8:30 pm TNT Dec 21, 2024 vs Portland 8:30 pm — Dec 23, 2024 @ Philadelphia 7:00 pm NBA TV Dec 25, 2024 @ New York 12:00 pm ESPN Dec 27, 2024 @ Brooklyn 7:30 pm — Dec 29, 2024 @ Minnesota 8:00 pm — Dec 31, 2024 vs L.A. Clippers 7:00 pm —

How to watch San Antonio Spurs NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. Despite the bankruptcy filing of Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Southwest, Spurs games will still be shown locally on the network for the 2024-25 NBA season.

BSSW streams local sports to fans who live in the following markets: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Arkansas. There's direct-to-consumer streaming options available, which can be useful to complement another TV provider. However, in our experience, the cost may not be justified. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 per month, while MSG+ comes in at $30 per month.

Although it may seem like a way to cut costs, you’ll likely be disappointed when you miss nationally televised games – which occur at least once a month. Additionally, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your home market, you’ll lose access to your team's games.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer Bally Sports, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below). If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch San Antonio Spurs NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Hoping to catch San Antonio Spurs games for free? Unfortunately, ABC won't be airing any of the Spurs' matchups during the 2024 NBA season. However, for other teams, you can still watch ABC for free by setting up an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream San Antonio Spurs games, you can grab a free trial from a streaming service like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the 2024-25 San Antonio Spurs season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

San Antonio Spurs TV Schedule

Opponent Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ Dallas Mavericks TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Houston Rockets Space City Home Network $29 ✓ - - - Houston Rockets Space City Home Network $29 ✓ - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Utah Jazz Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - @ LA Clippers Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - @ Houston Rockets Space City Home Network $29 ✓ - - - Portland Trail Blazers No Local Telecast - - - - - Utah Jazz NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - Washington Wizards Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Los Angeles Lakers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Dallas Mavericks NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 Oklahoma City Thunder TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Utah Jazz Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Golden State Warriors No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Utah Jazz Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Los Angeles Lakers No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Phoenix Suns Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Chicago Bulls Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - New Orleans Pelicans Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - Atlanta Hawks TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Portland Trail Blazers No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ New York Knicks ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Brooklyn Nets Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - - LA Clippers Bally Sports Southwest $29 ✓ - - -

How to watch San Antonio Spurs NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Channels: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Sun, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the San Antonio Spurs, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs NBA games on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch San Antonio Spurs games, you can tune in via Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, ESPN, NBA TV and ESPN with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs NBA games on Sling TV and Hulu+ (Not ideal)

You can watch San Antonio Spurs games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn’t offer Spectrum SportsNet.

Likewise, Hulu + Live TV doesn't include Spectrum SportsNet, but for $77 a month, you’ll have access to a broad range of live sports, TV series, movies, and other entertainment. You’ll also be able to catch Spurs games aired on ABC and ESPN. With perks like unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it’s an ideal option for households with diverse viewing preferences. Plus, Disney+ is bundled into the deal.

However, we don't recommend Hulu Live TV for the NBA. It does not offer NBA TV in their lineup and you can’t access most regional sports networks.

Can I watch the San Antonio Spurs with Max?

You can catch any San Antonio games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch San Antonio Spurs games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch San Antonio Spurs Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of TV market, another dependable way to watch San Antonio Spurs is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

