Utah Jazz 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Jazz basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Utah Jazz are still working to carve out a fresh identity, now in their third season since the breakup of the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert duo. It’s not a matter of lacking talent or head coach Will Hardy's ability, as he has shown he’s more than capable of guiding the Jazz back into contention in the Western Conference.

The Jazz recorded 37 wins in 2022-23, but last season saw them dip to 31 victories. For a second straight year, Utah started strong only to see key players exit at the trade deadline, leading to a shift toward younger talent and ultimately a drop in the standings. Now, with some familiar faces back but a renewed emphasis on youth development, the Jazz are setting out to establish a new identity for the season.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Getty Images

Utah Jazz upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Mon, Oct 28 @ Dallas Mavericks 6:30 pm KJZZ-TV Tue, Oct 29 vs Sacramento Kings 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Thu, Oct 31 vs San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Sat, Nov 2 @ Denver Nuggets 8:00 pm KJZZ-TV Mon, Nov 4 @ Chicago Bulls 6:30 pm KJZZ-TV Thu, Nov 7 @ Milwaukee Bucks 6:00 pm KJZZ-TV Sat, Nov 9 @ San Antonio Spurs 3:00 pm NBA TV Tue, Nov 12 vs Phoenix Suns 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Thu, Nov 14 vs Dallas Mavericks 7:00 pm NBA TV Sat, Nov 16 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 pm KJZZ-TV Sun, Nov 17 @ LA Clippers 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Tue, Nov 19 @ Los Angeles Lakers 8:30 pm KJZZ-TV Thu, Nov 21 @ San Antonio Spurs 6:00 pm KJZZ-TV Sat, Nov 23 vs New York Knicks 3:00 pm NBA TV Tue, Nov 26 vs San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Wed, Nov 27 vs Denver Nuggets 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Sat, Nov 30 vs Dallas Mavericks 7:30 pm KJZZ-TV Sun, Dec 1 vs Los Angeles Lakers 6:00 pm KJZZ-TV Tue, Dec 3 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 6:00 pm KJZZ-TV Fri, Dec 6 @ Portland Trail Blazers 8:00 pm KATU 2.2 Sun, Dec 8 @ Sacramento Kings 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV Thu, Dec 19 @ Detroit Pistons 5:00 pm KJZZ-TV Sat, Dec 21 @ Brooklyn Nets 5:30 pm KJZZ-TV Mon, Dec 23 @ Cleveland Cavaliers 5:00 pm KJZZ-TV Thu, Dec 26 @ Portland Trail Blazers 8:00 pm KATU 2.2, NBA TV Sat, Dec 28 vs Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 pm KJZZ-TV Mon, Dec 30 vs Denver Nuggets 7:00 pm KJZZ-TV

Utah Jazz 2024-25 season results

October

Date Result Record Wed, Oct 23 Utah Jazz 124-126 Memphis Grizzlies 0-1 Fri, Oct 25 Utah Jazz 86-127 Golden State Warriors 0-2 Tue, Oct 28 Dallas Mavericks 110-102 Utah Jazz 1-2 Wed, Oct 29 Utah Jazz 96-113 Sacramento Kings 1-3

How to watch Utah Jazz NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. Utah have seven national appearances on their slate this season, with five on NBA TV, one on ESPN and another exclusive on TNT.

This season, fans throughout Utah, Southwest Wyoming, and Northeast Nevada can catch over 75 live Utah Jazz games on KJZZ-TV, also known as "The Home of the Utah Jazz." Games will be broadcast in high definition on KJZZ, accessible with an over-the-air antenna or through local cable and satellite providers like Comcast, DirecTV, and DISH.

The channel is also available on over-the-top live TV streaming services that carry KJZZ in their subscriptions like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of which provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

For the first time, fans across Montana, much of Idaho, the majority of Oregon, and eastern Washington will also have access to Jazz games through their subscription to ROOT SPORTS NORTHWEST, which is available to stream on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Jazz+ is the another way to watch locally televised games without a cable or satellite subscription if you live in-market. After each game aired on KJZZ-TV, the Utah Jazz Instant Replay will provide an immediate rebroadcast, allowing fans to revisit any missed action. Additionally, fans can stream live coverage along with pre- and post-game shows on Jazz+ and the newly launched SEG+, offering an interactive viewing experience with features like DVR and search.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV FanDuel Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental, KJZZ Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV FanDuel Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, KJZZ Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Utah Jazz NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Utah Jazz games for absolutely free? You can catch their games without needing a subscription by using a TV antenna — and most TVs today likely already come equipped with one. However, adding an external antenna could enhance your picture quality, and these typically run between $20 and $40 as a one-time cost. You can watch ABC and KJZZ-TV for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you've got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Utah games, you can also grab Jazz games a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo.

How to watch the 2024-25 Utah Jazz season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, FanDuel Sports Network), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn't justify it. Fan Duel Sports Network is priced at $20 a month, while MSG+ will set you back $30 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Getty Images

Utah Jazz TV Schedule

(*) - Requires add-on or higher tier

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ Dallas Mavericks KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - Sacramento Kings KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - San Antonio Spurs KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Denver Nuggets KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Chicago Bulls KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Milwaukee Bucks KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ San Antonio Spurs NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 ✓ Phoenix Suns KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - Dallas Mavericks NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 ✓ @ Sacramento Kings KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ LA Clippers KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Los Angeles Lakers KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ San Antonio Spurs KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - New York Knicks NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 ✓ San Antonio Spurs KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - Denver Nuggets KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - Dallas Mavericks KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - Los Angeles Lakers KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Sacramento Kings KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Detroit Pistons KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Brooklyn Nets KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Cleveland Cavaliers KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - @ Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Philadelphia 76ers KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - - Denver Nuggets KJZZ-TV $28 ✓ - - -

How to watch Utah Jazz NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)

Free Trial: Yes (5 Days)

Channels: KJZZ-TV, ROOT SPORTS, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) compared to other live TV streaming services, including KJZZ-TV and ROOT SPORTS. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Utah, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch Utah Jazz NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: KJZZ-TV, ROOT SPORTS, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Utah Jazz games, you can tune in via KJZZ-TV, ROOT SPORTS, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo's lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

How to watch Utah Jazz NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like FanDuel Sports, KJZZ-TV, ROOT SPORTS and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

🏷️💸SALE:- Save $23 each month for the first 3 months of Hulu Live TV with this special offer! This deal is available until November 19, so it's a great time to take advantage of the discount if you're looking to stream live TV at a reduced rate.

How to watch Utah Jazz NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Utah Jazz games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer KJZZ-TV or ROOT SPORTS.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Utah Jazz with Max?

You can catch any Utah games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Utah Jazz out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Utah Jazz games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Utah Jazz Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Utah TV market, another dependable way to watch Utah Jazz in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Useful links