How to watch Rutgers vs Seton Hall NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are scheduled to meet the Seton Hall Pirates to open a thrilling NCAAM action on December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Dylan Harper had a great game for Rutgers, scoring 24 points in their 80-76 win over Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights have a perfect 5-0 record at home. They score 79.7 points each game on average and beat their opponents by 4.1 points.

Seton Hall is looking forward to its first real road test after a 5–5 start, including a record of 2-2 in games performed at neutral sites. The Pirates are now 2-2 in games that were won by more than ten points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will square off against the Seton Hall Pirates in an epic NCAAM battle on December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Jersey Mike’s Arena, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date December 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike’s Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates live on:

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news

Dylan Harper scores 23.4 points each game and shoots 51.3% from his attempts and 77.8% from the line for free throws.

Ace Bailey gets 7.1 rebounds each game on average, which includes 5.8 defense rebounds.

Lathan Sommerville contributes 0.9 blocks per game.

Seton Hall Pirates team news

Chaunce Jenkins scores 11.8 points each game and shoots 37.0% from his attempts and an amazing 80.5% from the line for free throws.

Dylan Addae-Wusu gets 3.0 assists each game and 27.1 minutes a game, but he also makes 2.0 turnovers a game.

Garwey Dual collects 0.7 blocks each game.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Seton Hall Pirates head-to-head record

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates recently faced each other and the games have been very close, with times when both teams were in control. The last time these two teams faced, on the 10th of December 2023, Rutgers won 70–63. The year before, Seton Hall won by a score of 45–43. Seton Hall has captured three of their last five games, which includes a 77-63 win in 2021. Rutgers, on the other hand, won in 2019. This points to a close game. In the most recent matchup, Rutgers had the upper hand, but Seton Hall has a history of being tough, especially at home. Based on how both teams are performing right now and Rutgers' good home record, this battle could come down to how well players such as Dylan Harper and Chaunce Jenkins compete.

Date Results Dec 10, 2023 Rutgers 70-63 Seton Hall Dec 12, 2022 Seton Hall 45-43 Rutgers Dec 13, 2021 Seton Hall 77-63 Rutgers Dec 15, 2019 Rutgers 68-48 Seton Hall Dec 16, 2018 Seton Hall 72-66 Rutgers

