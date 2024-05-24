Roma Women vs Fiorentina Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Coppa Italia final

How to watch the Women's Coppa Italia final between Roma Women and Fiorentina Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Contesting the Coppa Italia final for the third straight season, recently-crowned Serie A Femminile champions AS Roma Women and Fiorentina Women meet at Stadio Dino Manuzzi on Friday.

Two members of Serie A's top three convene in Cesena, where La Viola will seek a first major trophy since 2018 and Roma aim to complete a double this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma Women vs Fiorentina Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue: Stadio Dino Manuzzi

The Women's Coppa Italia final between Roma and Fiorentina will be played at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Roma Women vs Fiorentina Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Roma Women team news

AS Roma announced the signing of Austria international Verena Hanshaw earlier this month from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the next season. The Serie A Femminile champions have no injury concerns, with head coach Alessandro Spugna having a full complement of players to choose from on Friday.

Roma Women possible XI: Ohrstrom; Bartoli, Valdezate, Minami, Di Guglielmo; Ciccotti, Nielsen, M Guglielmo; Glionna, Giacinti, Haavi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ceasar, Korpela, Ohrstrom Defenders: Minami, Linari, Bartoli, Aigbogun, Di Guglielmo, Testa, Pizzuti Midfielders: Giugliano, Kumagai, Feiersinger, Greggi, Kramžar, Ciccotti, Tomaselli, Valdezate, Cimò, Testa Forwards: Giacinti, Pilgrim, Haavi, Glionna, Viens

Fiorentina Women team news

Milica Mijatovic, who twisted her right knee while on international duty back in April, saw her first action after coming off the bench in the 5-0 defeat to Roma in Serie A over the weekend.

Kaja Erzen also marked her return from a thigh problem with a cameo appearance in the same game.

Fiorentina Women possible XI: Baldi; Faerge, Georgieva, Agard, Toniolo; Janogy, Johansdottir, Severini, Catena; Hammarlund, Boquete.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baldi, Schroffenegger, Russo, Zuluri Defenders: Georgieva, Færge, Erzen, Cimini, Vitale, Jensen, Agard, Sunde, Spinelli, Tortelli, Toniolo, Pastifieri, Ripamonti, Lorieri Midfielders: Jóhannsdóttir, Severini, Bellucci, Catena, Mijatović, Corazzi, Parisi, Cinotti, Breitner, Mani, Papi, Mailia, Masini Forwards: Janogy, Longo, Hammarlund, Lundin, Zazzera, Menta, Boquete

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma Women and Fiorentina Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 5/19/24 AS Roma 5-0 Fiorentina Serie A Femminile 4/20/24 Fiorentina 0-0 AS Roma Serie A Femminile 2/17/24 Fiorentina 0-1 AS Roma Serie A Femminile 11/26/23 AS Roma 2-1 Fiorentina Serie A Femminile 4/29/23 AS Roma 2-1 Fiorentina Serie A Femminile

