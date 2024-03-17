River Plate vs Gimnasia de la Plata: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

River Plate will aim to reclaim their place at the top of the Argentine Primera Division Group A table when they play host to Gimnasia de La Plata at Estadio Mas Monumental on Sunday.
The reigning champions have made a strong start to this phase of the season, having yet to taste the first defeat of their 10 Argentine Primera fixtures. However, a run of four draws from the last five games means Velez Sarsfield have leapfrogged them to occupy the top spot in Group A for the time being.
Gimnasia finished a disappointing 11th place last season, and a similarly underwhelming campaign looks to be in store for the visitors, who have lost three of their past four games (D1).
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
River Plate vs Gimnasia de la Plata kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, March 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Mas Monumental
The match will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental on Sunday, March 17, 2024, with kick-off at 5:30pm ET/ 2:30pm PT for fans in the US.
The match will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
River boss Martin Demichelis will be unable to call upon a couple of key names for this one, with Manuel Lanzini, and Pity Martinez both expected to miss out.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Colidio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurión, Lavagnino
|Defenders:
|Díaz, Simón, Boselli, Funes Mori, Martínez, Casco, González Pírez, Herrera, Díaz, Sant'Anna, Zabala
|Midfielders:
|Echeverri, Solari, Lanzini, Barco, Fernández, Martinez, Mastantuono, Palavecino, Villagra, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Fonseca, Leiva, Luna
|Forwards:
|Borja, Ruberto, Subiabre, Colidio
Gimnasia team news
Gimnasia have no fresh injury concerns to cope with, and their 4-3-2-1 formation will aim to be compact against a strong attacking side.
Cristian Colman is expected to lead the line for the visitors in this fixture despite scoring just once this season.
Gimnasia possible XI: N. Insfran; Pintado, Morales, Sanchez, Colazo; Y. Rodriguez, De Blasis; Ramirez, Mammini, Dominguez; Colman.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Insfrán, Ledesma, Kadijevic
|Defenders
|Sánchez, Morales, Pintado, Enrique, Canto, Milo, Gómez, Cabral, Cortazzo, Gallo
|Midfielders:
|Domínguez, Abaldo, De Blasis, Castro, Saravia, Rodríguez, Zalazar, Miranda, Colazo, Chávez, Bolívar
|Forwards:
|Colmán, Ramírez, Troyansky, Mammini, Ramírez, Castillo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match (Result)
|Competition
|30/10/23
|Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-1 River Plate
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|14/04/23
|River Plate 3-0 Gimnasia y Esgrima
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|22/07/22
|River Plate 1-0 Gimnasia y Esgrima
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|14/03/22
|River Plate 4-0 Gimnasia y Esgrima
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|23/08/21
|Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol