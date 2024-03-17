River Plate vs Gimnasia de la Plata: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Gimnasia de La Plata, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will aim to reclaim their place at the top of the Argentine Primera Division Group A table when they play host to Gimnasia de La Plata at Estadio Mas Monumental on Sunday.

The reigning champions have made a strong start to this phase of the season, having yet to taste the first defeat of their 10 Argentine Primera fixtures. However, a run of four draws from the last five games means Velez Sarsfield have leapfrogged them to occupy the top spot in Group A for the time being.

Gimnasia finished a disappointing 11th place last season, and a similarly underwhelming campaign looks to be in store for the visitors, who have lost three of their past four games (D1).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Gimnasia de la Plata kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The match will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental on Sunday, March 17, 2024, with kick-off at 5:30pm ET/ 2:30pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River boss Martin Demichelis will be unable to call upon a couple of key names for this one, with Manuel Lanzini, and Pity Martinez both expected to miss out.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Colidio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurión, Lavagnino Defenders: Díaz, Simón, Boselli, Funes Mori, Martínez, Casco, González Pírez, Herrera, Díaz, Sant'Anna, Zabala Midfielders: Echeverri, Solari, Lanzini, Barco, Fernández, Martinez, Mastantuono, Palavecino, Villagra, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Fonseca, Leiva, Luna Forwards: Borja, Ruberto, Subiabre, Colidio

Gimnasia team news

Gimnasia have no fresh injury concerns to cope with, and their 4-3-2-1 formation will aim to be compact against a strong attacking side.

Cristian Colman is expected to lead the line for the visitors in this fixture despite scoring just once this season.

Gimnasia possible XI: N. Insfran; Pintado, Morales, Sanchez, Colazo; Y. Rodriguez, De Blasis; Ramirez, Mammini, Dominguez; Colman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Insfrán, Ledesma, Kadijevic Defenders Sánchez, Morales, Pintado, Enrique, Canto, Milo, Gómez, Cabral, Cortazzo, Gallo Midfielders: Domínguez, Abaldo, De Blasis, Castro, Saravia, Rodríguez, Zalazar, Miranda, Colazo, Chávez, Bolívar Forwards: Colmán, Ramírez, Troyansky, Mammini, Ramírez, Castillo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 30/10/23 Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-1 River Plate Copa de la Liga Profesional 14/04/23 River Plate 3-0 Gimnasia y Esgrima Liga Profesional de Fútbol 22/07/22 River Plate 1-0 Gimnasia y Esgrima Liga Profesional de Fútbol 14/03/22 River Plate 4-0 Gimnasia y Esgrima Copa de la Liga Profesional 23/08/21 Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-1 River Plate Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Useful links