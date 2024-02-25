River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The biggest rivalry in Argentine football is upon us this weekend in the seventh round of Copa de la Liga Profesional, as Buenos Aires powerhouses River Plate and Boca Juniors face each other in the latest edition of El Superclasico at Monumental de Ñúnez.

Unbeaten in eight games this season, River are having a great campaign in the Argentine League Cup. With 12 points from six games featuring three wins and three draws, the Millionaire occupy second place in the Group A classification table, just a single point shy of leaders Independiente.

On the other hand, six-time Copa Libertadores champion Boca are enduring an inconsistent season in Group B of the 2024 Argentine League Cup, and find themselves in seventh position, with just two wins out of six games (D2, L1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Venue: Estadio Monumental

River Plate and Boca Juniors will cross swords at the Estadio Monumental on Sunday, February 25, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, and CBS Golazo Network in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River boss Martin Demichelis will be unable to call upon a few key names for this one. Miguel Borja, Matias Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini, Pity Martinez and Santiago Simon are all expected to miss out.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Colidio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana Midfielders: Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro Forwards: Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will also have to make do without the services of some key players, including former Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo. The 33-year-old has been injured since November, while Pol Fernandez will also be missing due to an ankle problem.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Miguel Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/01/2023 Boca Juniors 0-2 River Plate Argentina Copa de la Liga Profesional 8/5/2023 River Plate 1-0 Boca Juniors Argentina Copa de la Liga Profesional 12/9/2022 Boca Juniors 1-0 River Plate Argentina Liga Profesional 21/3/2022 River Plate 0-1 Boca Juniors Argentina Copa de la Liga Profesional 4/10/2021 River Plate 2-1 Boca Juniors Argentina Liga Profesional

Useful links