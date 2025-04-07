The Toronto Blue Jays (5-4) will open a four-game set at Fenway Park on Monday night, taking on AL East foes the Boston Red Sox (4-4) in what promises to be a pivotal early-season divisional clash.
Toronto is looking to bounce back after dropping a narrow 3-2 contest to the Mets on Sunday, marking their second straight defeat. Meanwhile, Boston comes into the series fresh off a high-scoring 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Friday. Saturday’s game against St. Louis was postponed and made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader. As things stand, Boston sits two games back in the crowded AL East standings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: NESN, SNET
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Red Sox will take on the Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Date
Monday, April 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
Venue
Fenway Park
Location
Boston, Massachusetts
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players
Boston Red Sox team news
The Red Sox lineup has been firing on all cylinders early on. They rank ninth in MLB in total runs (40), and sit inside the top 11 in average (.256), on-base percentage (.335), and slugging (.415). Outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been red-hot at the plate, sporting a .500 average along with three homers and eight RBI. The Sox have seen balanced production across the board, with two other hitters going yard twice and multiple bats driving in five runs apiece. As a team, Boston has racked up 25 extra-base hits over their first eight games, including 15 doubles and nine long balls.
On the hill, the Red Sox have had mixed results. Their pitching staff ranks sixth in opponent batting average (.268), 15th in both ERA (4.24) and WHIP (1.25), and 16th in quality starts (2). Garrett Crochet will toe the rubber on Monday, bringing with him a strong 1-0 record, 1.38 ERA, and 12 strikeouts—the best among Boston starters so far. The lefty also carries a tidy 0.92 WHIP into the matchup.
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Toronto, on the other hand, has been solid at the plate but hasn't quite found its stride in run production. The Blue Jays rank seventh in team batting average (.270) and eighth in on-base percentage (.339), but are just 15th in both slugging (.392) and total runs (34). Andres Gimenez leads the charge with three home runs and a team-high six RBI. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has yet to leave the yard, he’s chipped in four RBI and is batting .286. Toronto has logged 25 extra-base hits in nine games, including 19 doubles and five homers.
The Jays' pitching has delivered more consistently, ranking fourth in quality starts (4). However, the staff ERA sits at 4.41 (16th), with a .226 opponent batting average (17th) and 1.18 WHIP (20th). Veteran right-hander José Berríos will get the nod on Monday. He's still searching for his first win of 2024 and enters with a 0-1 record, 6.75 ERA, and 1.69 WHIP, though he has racked up 13 strikeouts through his early outings.
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/06/25
ST
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
7-4
02/23/25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays
7-8
09/26/24
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
6-1
09/25/24
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
5-6
09/24/24
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
1-4