The Toronto Blue Jays (5-4) will open a four-game set at Fenway Park on Monday night, taking on AL East foes the Boston Red Sox (4-4) in what promises to be a pivotal early-season divisional clash.

Toronto is looking to bounce back after dropping a narrow 3-2 contest to the Mets on Sunday, marking their second straight defeat. Meanwhile, Boston comes into the series fresh off a high-scoring 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Friday. Saturday’s game against St. Louis was postponed and made up as part of a Sunday doubleheader. As things stand, Boston sits two games back in the crowded AL East standings.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN, SNET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Red Sox will take on the Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

The Red Sox lineup has been firing on all cylinders early on. They rank ninth in MLB in total runs (40), and sit inside the top 11 in average (.256), on-base percentage (.335), and slugging (.415). Outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been red-hot at the plate, sporting a .500 average along with three homers and eight RBI. The Sox have seen balanced production across the board, with two other hitters going yard twice and multiple bats driving in five runs apiece. As a team, Boston has racked up 25 extra-base hits over their first eight games, including 15 doubles and nine long balls.

On the hill, the Red Sox have had mixed results. Their pitching staff ranks sixth in opponent batting average (.268), 15th in both ERA (4.24) and WHIP (1.25), and 16th in quality starts (2). Garrett Crochet will toe the rubber on Monday, bringing with him a strong 1-0 record, 1.38 ERA, and 12 strikeouts—the best among Boston starters so far. The lefty also carries a tidy 0.92 WHIP into the matchup.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Toronto, on the other hand, has been solid at the plate but hasn't quite found its stride in run production. The Blue Jays rank seventh in team batting average (.270) and eighth in on-base percentage (.339), but are just 15th in both slugging (.392) and total runs (34). Andres Gimenez leads the charge with three home runs and a team-high six RBI. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has yet to leave the yard, he’s chipped in four RBI and is batting .286. Toronto has logged 25 extra-base hits in nine games, including 19 doubles and five homers.

The Jays' pitching has delivered more consistently, ranking fourth in quality starts (4). However, the staff ERA sits at 4.41 (16th), with a .226 opponent batting average (17th) and 1.18 WHIP (20th). Veteran right-hander José Berríos will get the nod on Monday. He's still searching for his first win of 2024 and enters with a 0-1 record, 6.75 ERA, and 1.69 WHIP, though he has racked up 13 strikeouts through his early outings.

