Real Madrid Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will begin their Women's Champions League group stage with a game against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea lost to eventual champions Barcelona in the semis last season and will be hoping to go further this time around. They are unbeaten since their first leg defeat to the Spanish side in April 2023 and will be supremely confident of three points to kick off their new campaign.

Real Madrid were in the same group as Chelsea last season but finished third. They are in good form as well heading into the game, having won nine out of their 10 matches this season so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Alfredo di Stefano Stadium

The game between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have no fresh injury concern to deal with ahead of their Champions League opener against Chelsea.

However, they will be missing the impact of midfielder Caroline Weir who tore her ACL.

Head coach Alberto Toril said: "We suffered a bit with the loss of Weir. She's a key player and she was the best player in the league last year."

Real Madrid predicted XI: Misa (GK), Svava, Rocio, Kathellen, Carmona, Toletti, Abelleria, Raso, Caicedo, Del Castillo, Brunn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas Defenders: Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, Maite, Zornoza, Freja Siri Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenéa

Chelsea team news

Influential playmaker Malenie Leupolz will be unavailable due to her pregnancy and young striker Catarina Macario is recovering from an injury. Macario has been left out of the team's Champions League squad.

Chelsea predicted XI: Berger (GK), Perisset, Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Nusken, Cankovic, Fleming, James, Kerr, Kirby

Position Players Goalkeepers: Berger, Musovic, Hampton Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Cankovic Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2022 Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea Champions League November 2022 Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid Champions League

