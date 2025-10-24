Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

League leaders Real Madrid, holding a two-point advantage over Barcelona, are set to host the Catalans in a blockbuster LaLiga clash. The first El Clásico of the season sees the top two in the league go head to head.

Real Madrid made a wonderful start to life under Xabi Alonso. The Spanish tactician led his side to victories in all games but one. The 5-2 drubbing against Atletico Madrid was a rude awakening, but Los Blancos quickly put it behind them. With Kylian Mbappe in scintillating form, they are scoring for fun. Getting their lick back in El Clásico would be high on their agenda after a series of humiliations last season. They also aim to reclaim the league title from the Catalans.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona whitewashed Real Madrid four times in all competitions last season. Apart from two resounding victories in the league, they also inflicted heavy defeats on Real Madrid in the Super Cup and the Copa Del Rey. Barcelona went through a mini injury crisis this season as they lost the top spot to Real Madrid. They even suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat as Sevilla. However, Flick's side showed enough grit to bounce back on the weekend. They beat Catalan rivals Girona 2-1, but the manager saw a red card and will miss potentially the opportunity to manage his side from the touchline.

When Real Madrid faces Barcelona, known as El Clásico, fans worldwide are captivated by the high-profile nature of the spectacle. Beyond enjoying the rivalry, many fans turn to sports betting as a way to amplify their engagement with the match. Explore the best apps for placing bets specifically designed for such high-octane matches, offering unique features and tools.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona last-minute tickets: How to buy

The renovated Santiago Bernabeu continues to be a pioneer for football architecture. Watching a game live from the stadium will be a memorable experience for any football fan. Watching an El Calsico, however, is a delightful experience. With StubHub's help, you can find tickets even at the last minute.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The fans in the UK can watch the game live on Premier Sports. For fans in the USA, the game can be streamed on ESPN+.ESPN Deportes offers a chance to enjoy the game with Spanish commentary.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona worldwide

Here is how you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona worldwide

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Key Matchups

Kylian Mbappe vs Pau Cubarsi: Mbappe's hot goalscoring streak came to an end midweek. However, the French forward is looking electric, torching defences for fun. He will be looking to cash in on Barcelona's high line. Despite his goals last season, Mbappe has yet to taste a victory in the Clásico. Cubarsi will be tasked with accompanying Mbappe and organising the line. His ball playing will also help his side break the press.

Alvaro Carreras vs Lamine Yamal: Yamal returned to full fitness after missing out on a few games with a groin injury. He looks sharp as ever and returned goals and assists with ease. Given his record against Real Madrid last season, he will certainly be the main man for his side. Carreras will face the biggest test of his nascent Real Madrid career as the tricky Yamal charges at him.

Jude Bellingham vs Pedri: Pedri's start to the season reminded everyone why he is one of the best in the world. With chance creation and goal scoring, he is pulling the strings for his side. Bellingham returned from injury recently and starred in the Juventus game with a goal. The English midfielder will be looking to put in a statement performance as his side eyes glory after last season's setbacks. There will be plenty of English company for Bellingham on the pitch as he rubs shoulder to shoulders with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

In a game of El Clásico's magnitude, it is impossible to predict the winner. However, we can guarantee one thing. There will be goals as the two sides are top-heavy. There were 23 goals last season between these sides in four games. Expect another goalfest with world-class attackers putting their stamp on the match. However, the deficiencies of both sides are exposed as they will settle for a point apiece early in the season.

GOAL'S Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Santiago Bernabeu will host the clash at 16:15 CET / 15:15 BST / 10:15 EDT on Sunday, 26th October.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Getty Images

Real Madrid are confident of having either Trent Alexander-Arnold or Dani Carvajal fit for the clash. Their centre-back issues, however, worsened as David Alaba left the pitch with an injury. He joins Antonio Rudiger on the treatment table as Aurelien Tchouameni is set to partner with Eder Militao. Dean Huijsen's availability could change that as the Spanish centre-back returned to training recently. Carreras will start as the left-back as Ferland Mendy isn't ready yet. Vincius Jr will return to the starting lineup along with Arda Guler as Mbappe leads the line.

Predicted Lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Tchouameni, Carreras; Bellingham, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Barcelona team news

Getty Images

Flick rotated midweek against Olympiacos, keeping the weekend fixture in mind. Although he has no reprieve from the lengthy injury list, he will be hoping to get the job done. Raphinha is back in training and hopes to make the squad on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski is, however, ruled out. Marcus Rashford will get a taste of El Clásico action for the first time. Other big hitters will return to the fold as Flick shuffles his pack. However, the lengthy injury list includes Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Joan Garcia, Gavi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Predicted Lineup: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Garcia, Balde; Casado, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Rashford, Lopez

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Barcelona registered a hat-trick of Clasico victories and lifted two trophies at the expense of Real Madrid. They hosted Los Blancos as the La Liga title was on the line as well. Mbappe gave Madrid a stunning two-goal advantage inside the first quarter of the game. Eric Garcia cut the lead from a corner before Yamal curled one in to restore parity at the 30-minute mark. Raphinha then grabbed a fantastic brace in 10 minutes as Barcelona stormed into a 4-2 lead before the break. Vincius Jr pulled a goal back in the second half. Los Blancos spurned opportunities to equalise as the hosts held on to take a massive step towards the La Liga crown.

Standings

Useful links