Real Madrid vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will be looking to maintain their early lead atop La Liga standings when they welcome Getafe to Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have recorded a perfect start to their league campaign with victories over Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo.
While the hosts are currently two points off any other side, Getafe are 11th with four points from their three games. Jose Bordala's side held Barcelona to a goalless draw in their season opener and come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Alaves.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:15am ET
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 10:15am ET on September 2 in the United States (US).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language).
Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Los Blancos suffered a huge blow in the win over Celta, as Vinicius Jr had to be forced off with a muscle problem.
The Brazilian, who may be out of action till around next month, joins long-term absentees Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois, while Arda Guler recovers from a knee surgery.
Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are closer to a return from their knocks but are unlikely to be available here.
With Joselu expected to step in for Vinicius, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos would still find it hard to find a place for themselves in the XI.
Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez, Odriozola
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Reinier
|Forwards:
|Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Getafe team news
Jose Angel Carmona, Mauro Arambarri, Luis Milla and Enes Unal are all ruled out with their respective injuries, while Carles Alena and Portu are pushing for a start.
However, there are chances that Getafe boss Bordalas persists with the same side that defeated Alaves at the weekend, with Borja Mayoral and Juanmi Latasa pitted against their former side.
Jaime Mata and Juan Iglesias are also set for starts.
Getafe possible XI: Soria; Suarez, Duarte, Mitrovic, Alvarez; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Dakonam, Mata; Mayoral, Latasa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Soria, Fuzato
|Defenders:
|Djene, Alvarez, Duarte, Alderete, Mitrovic, Angileri, Iglesias, Suarez
|Midfielders:
|Alena, Maksimovic, Portu
|Forwards:
|Mayoral, Latasa, Lozano, Mata
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 13, 2023
|Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
|La Liga
|Oct 8, 2022
|Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Apr 9, 2022
|Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
|La Liga
|Jan 2, 2022
|Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Apr 18, 2021
|Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga