Neil Bennett and Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream Spanish La Liga soccer in the 2024-25 season

TV Guide & Streaming
Want to watch La Liga matches? GOAL gives you all-you-need-to-know on how to watch La Liga in USA

ESPN+

ESPN has exclusive rights to La Liga soccer coverage in the USA.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: 3

Free trial: No

La Liga matches are renowned for a more languid style that places more emphasis on skill than athleticism. But the continued success of La Liga teams on the European stage remains the biggest testament to the quality of the league.

For US soccer fans, watching Spanish La Liga soccer giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona has never been easier. And with the latest La Liga season upon us, we aim to arm you with everything you need to know from cable channels down to streaming services.

Which channels have the rights to Spanish La Liga soccer?

ESPN is the current home of La Liga in the USA and will continue to be so for the next eight seasons.

All La Liga games are broadcast across ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+ and ABC. La Liga matches complete Spanish language commentary are also available on ESPN Deportes. So, if you want to watch La Liga live, you're going to need to find a streaming platform that carries ESPN.

Along with streaming La Liga games, ESPN subscribers can also enjoy all of the action from the Copa del Rey.

Upcoming La Liga TV schedule

DateGameKick-Off Time (ET)TV Channel/Streaming
18/08/24Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
18/08/24Mallorca v Real Madrid03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
19/08/24Real Valladolid v Espanyol01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
19/08/24Villarreal v Atlético Madrid03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
23/08/24Celta Vigo v Valencia01:00 PMESPN+
23/08/24Sevilla FC v Villarreal03:30 PMESPN+
24/08/24Osasuna v Mallorca11:00 AMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
24/08/24Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
24/08/24Getafe v Rayo Vallecano03:30 PMESPN+
24/08/24Espanyol v Real Sociedad03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
25/08/24Real Madrid v Real Sociedad11:00 AMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
25/08/24Leganés v UD Las Palmas01:00 PMESPN+
25/08/24Alavés v Real Betis01:15 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
25/08/24Atlético Madrid v Girona03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
26/08/24Villarreal v Celta Vigo03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
27/08/24Mallorca v Sevilla FC01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
27/08/24Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
28/08/24Athletic Bilbao v Valencia01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
28/08/24Real Valladolid v Leganés01:00 PMESPN+
28/08/24Atlético Madrid v Espanyol03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
28/08/24Real Sociedad v Alavés03:30 PMESPN+
29/08/24Girona v Osasuna01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
29/08/24UD Las Palmas v Real Madrid03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
31/08/24Barcelona v Real Valladolid11:00 AMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
31/08/24Athletic Bilbao v Atlético Madrid01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
31/08/24Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano01:15 PMESPN+
31/08/24Valencia v Villarreal03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
31/08/24Leganés v Mallorca03:30 PMESPN+
01/09/24Alavés v UD Las Palmas11:00 AMESPN+
01/09/24Osasuna v Celta Vigo11:00 AMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
01/09/24Sevilla FC v Girona01:00 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
01/09/24Getafe v Real Sociedad01:15 PMESPN+
01/09/24Real Madrid v Real Betis03:30 PMESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

You can see a list of the upcoming La Liga games to watch in the table above.

The best packages to watch Spanish La Liga Soccer in 2023

With La Liga games broadcast on ESPN, it opens up a number of avenues and a number of packages in which you can enjoy all the action. So whether you're just interested in select matches from FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, or your interested in all of the action from other Spanish clubs including Atletico Madrid or Real Sociedad, here are our top picks to watch La Liga games today.