How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Tampa Bay Rays (2-1) enter Monday's clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) as the favorites, looking to build on their early-season momentum.
Brandon Lowe set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays never looked back, securing a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Taj Bradley (1-0) delivered a solid outing, tossing six innings while surrendering two runs on five hits and striking out seven. Jonny DeLuca led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Closer Pete Fairbanks, who converted 48 saves in 56 chances over the past two seasons, locked down his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth, fanning two and allowing two hits.
Meanwhile, in Miami, Griffin Conine launched a home run, and Derek Hill sprinted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Marlins to a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game
How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, SportsNet PT
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The Rays will take on the Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
Venue
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Location
Tampa, Florida
Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players
Tampa Bay Rays team news
For Tampa Bay, Yandy Díaz wrapped up last season hitting .281 with 65 RBI, while Brandon Lowe provided pop in the lineup, launching 21 home runs and driving in 58 runs. Christopher Morel struggled at the plate, batting just .196 but still managed 21 homers, while José Caballero posted a .227 average with a .283 OBP and a .347 slugging percentage.
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
On the Pirates’ side, Bryan Reynolds was a key offensive contributor last season, hitting .275 with 24 home runs and 88 RBI. Oneil Cruz showcased his power, notching 34 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, and 51 walks while hitting .259. Veteran Andrew McCutchen chipped in with a .232 batting average, 18 doubles, a triple, and 20 homers, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa provided versatility, slashing .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, and eight home runs.
Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
19-Mar-25
ST
Tampa Bay Rays
Pittsburgh Pirates
5-2
28-Feb-25
ST
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays
3-2
23-June-24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays
1-3
22-June-24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays
4-3
21-June-24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays
3-10