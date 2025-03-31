How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays (2-1) enter Monday's clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) as the favorites, looking to build on their early-season momentum.

Brandon Lowe set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays never looked back, securing a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Taj Bradley (1-0) delivered a solid outing, tossing six innings while surrendering two runs on five hits and striking out seven. Jonny DeLuca led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Closer Pete Fairbanks, who converted 48 saves in 56 chances over the past two seasons, locked down his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth, fanning two and allowing two hits.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Griffin Conine launched a home run, and Derek Hill sprinted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Marlins to a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, SportsNet PT

FDSSUN, SportsNet PT Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Rays will take on the Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue George M. Steinbrenner Field Location Tampa, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Tampa Bay Rays team news

For Tampa Bay, Yandy Díaz wrapped up last season hitting .281 with 65 RBI, while Brandon Lowe provided pop in the lineup, launching 21 home runs and driving in 58 runs. Christopher Morel struggled at the plate, batting just .196 but still managed 21 homers, while José Caballero posted a .227 average with a .283 OBP and a .347 slugging percentage.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

On the Pirates’ side, Bryan Reynolds was a key offensive contributor last season, hitting .275 with 24 home runs and 88 RBI. Oneil Cruz showcased his power, notching 34 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, and 51 walks while hitting .259. Veteran Andrew McCutchen chipped in with a .232 batting average, 18 doubles, a triple, and 20 homers, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa provided versatility, slashing .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, and eight home runs.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record