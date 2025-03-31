+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Colorado Rockies v Tampa Bay RaysGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Rays (2-1) enter Monday's clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) as the favorites, looking to build on their early-season momentum.

Brandon Lowe set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays never looked back, securing a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Taj Bradley (1-0) delivered a solid outing, tossing six innings while surrendering two runs on five hits and striking out seven. Jonny DeLuca led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Closer Pete Fairbanks, who converted 48 saves in 56 chances over the past two seasons, locked down his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth, fanning two and allowing two hits.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Griffin Conine launched a home run, and Derek Hill sprinted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Marlins to a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSSUN, SportsNet PT
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Rays will take on the Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 7:05  pm ET/4:05 pm PT at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05  pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Location

Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Tampa Bay Rays team news

For Tampa Bay, Yandy Díaz wrapped up last season hitting .281 with 65 RBI, while Brandon Lowe provided pop in the lineup, launching 21 home runs and driving in 58 runs. Christopher Morel struggled at the plate, batting just .196 but still managed 21 homers, while José Caballero posted a .227 average with a .283 OBP and a .347 slugging percentage.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

On the Pirates’ side, Bryan Reynolds was a key offensive contributor last season, hitting .275 with 24 home runs and 88 RBI. Oneil Cruz showcased his power, notching 34 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, and 51 walks while hitting .259. Veteran Andrew McCutchen chipped in with a .232 batting average, 18 doubles, a triple, and 20 homers, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa provided versatility, slashing .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, and eight home runs.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

19-Mar-25

ST

Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates

5-2

28-Feb-25

ST

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays

3-2

23-June-24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays

1-3

22-June-24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays

4-3

21-June-24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays

3-10

