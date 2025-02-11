How to watch today's Rayados vs Forge CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Rayados and Forge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rayados will play hosts to Forge at Estadio BBVA for their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round second leg tie on Tuesday.

Monterrey eye a round of 16 spot as they carry the advantage from last week's 2-0 win in the opening leg game at Hamilton, while Forge once again face an uphill task as they travel to Mexico.

The Hamilton club will have to pull off a first in order to beat the odds, as they have never scored more than one goal in a match in this competition.

Rayados vs Forge kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio BBVA

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Rayados and Forge will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rayados team news

Nelson Deossa and Jordi Cortizo bagged the goals in the away leg, while goalkeeper Luis Cardenas recorded a clean sheet with a number of crucial saves.

New signing, Sergio Ramos is unlikely to play a part here but a cameo appearance cannot be ruled out. Carlos Salcedo, Lucas Ocampos and Victor Guzman remain sidelined by injuries.

Forge team news

Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis will hope for his side to be more clinical here after Brian Wright and Alex Achinioti-Jonsson missed close-range chances in the first leg. Tristan Borges should once again feature in the engine room.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MON Last match FOR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Forge FC 0 - 2 Monterrey 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

