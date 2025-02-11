+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Rayados vs Forge CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Champions CupMonterreyForge FCMonterrey vs Forge FC

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Rayados and Forge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rayados will play hosts to Forge at Estadio BBVA for their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round second leg tie on Tuesday.

Monterrey eye a round of 16 spot as they carry the advantage from last week's 2-0 win in the opening leg game at Hamilton, while Forge once again face an uphill task as they travel to Mexico.

The Hamilton club will have to pull off a first in order to beat the odds, as they have never scored more than one goal in a match in this competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rayados vs Forge online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Rayados and Forge will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rayados vs Forge kick-off time

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Rayados and Forge will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Rayados team news

Nelson Deossa and Jordi Cortizo bagged the goals in the away leg, while goalkeeper Luis Cardenas recorded a clean sheet with a number of crucial saves.

New signing, Sergio Ramos is unlikely to play a part here but a cameo appearance cannot be ruled out. Carlos Salcedo, Lucas Ocampos and Victor Guzman remain sidelined by injuries.

Forge team news

Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis will hope for his side to be more clinical here after Brian Wright and Alex Achinioti-Jonsson missed close-range chances in the first leg. Tristan Borges should once again feature in the engine room.

Form

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MON

Last match

FOR

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

