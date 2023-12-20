Rangers vs St Johnstone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St. Johnstone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will look to cut arch-Glasgow rivals Celtic's lead to just two points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they play host to St. Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

Buoyed from their League Cup final win over Aberdeen, Philippe Clement's side remains unbeaten since taking the job at Ibrox and have dragged back the Hoops in a matter of weeks.

The Gers trail Celtic by five points at the summit of the Premiership, but have two games in hand on their rivals as the title race heats up. The first of those games comes this week as St Johnstone arrives in Glasgow.

Changing managers has also reaped dividends for St. Johnstone, with Craig Levein guiding the Saints off the bottom of the table after taking over for Steven MacLean last month. Levein and Co. will be optimistic about kicking on and being a factor in the fight for European spots now that they are within six points of the top five.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St. Johnstone will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs St. Johnstone online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United States, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Jose Cifuentes will serve the second game of his two-game suspension in this one. Rangers' boss Philippe Clement will look to shuffle his pack for this game in order to keep players fresh during a hectic festive period.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Sterling, Lundstram; Matondo, Cantwell, Sima; Lammers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

St. Johnstone team news

St Johnstone has to contend with an injury list featuring Sam McClelland, Cammy MacPherson, Ali Crawford and Drey Wright.

Nicky Clark, who has missed the last five league matches, was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory over Hibernian over the weekend, and the 32-year-old striker could return to action here. Ukraine Under-21 international Maksym Kucheriavyi also recovered from a head injury to start last time out.

St. Johnstone possible XI: Mitov; McGowan, Gordon, Robinson; Franczak, Smith, Phillips; Gallacher; Kucheryavyi; Carey, Jaiyesimi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mitov, Sinclair, Wills, Richards Defenders: Considine, McGowan, Gordon, Olufunwa, McClelland, Robinson, Parker Midfielders: MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips Forwards: May, Kane, Jephcott, Jaiyesimi, Costelloe, Turner-Cooke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/9/23 St. Johnstone 0-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership 28/1/23 Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 21/1/23 St. Johnstone 0-1 Rangers Scottish Cup 6/11/22 St. Johnstone 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership 13/8/22 Rangers 4-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership

