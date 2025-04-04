How to watch Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers (4-2) return home to open a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays (5-2), with both teams coming off series victories.

The Rays are off to a strong start after taking two of three from the Pirates. They dominated the first two games by scores of 6-1 and 7-0, before falling 4-2 in the finale against Paul Skenes. In the loss, Tampa Bay managed just four hits and couldn't quite climb all the way back despite trimming the deficit to one run twice. Brandon Lowe and Jonny DeLuca each drove in a run.

Ryan Pepiot started the game, tossing five innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs. Rodriguez and Uceta followed out of the bullpen, each giving up a run.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are coming off a series win over the Reds, taking two tightly contested games 1-0 after dropping the opener 14-3. In the rubber match, Josh Smith provided the only offense with an RBI double in the fourth inning, and the pitching staff took care of the rest. Texas mustered just three hits but held strong defensively aside from one error.

Jack Leiter made the start and dazzled across five shutout innings, surrendering just one hit. Webb, Garcia, Martin, and Jackson each pitched a scoreless frame to seal the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSN Sun

Streaming service: Apple TV+, Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Prior to their last outing, the defending champs claimed three of four against the Red Sox, winning close affairs 4-1, 4-3, and 3-2 after an early 5-2 defeat. Their pitching has been a strong suit early, carrying a 2.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and limiting opponents to a .203 average. Offensively, Texas has struggled a bit, scoring 18 runs with a team batting average of just .192 and a .256 OBP. Adolis Garcia leads the lineup with two homers and four RBIs, while Jonah Heim and Wyatt Langford have also gone deep twice apiece.

Tyler Mahle is projected to toe the rubber for Texas. The right-hander is still working into form, having allowed three runs across 1.2 innings in his lone appearance, giving him a 5.40 ERA and 3.60 WHIP to start the year.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Before their last game, Tampa Bay edged Colorado in a three-game set, winning two of three with scores of 3-2, 1-2, and 6-4. Through seven games, the Rays' pitching has been exceptional, boasting a 2.00 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and limiting opponents to a .217 batting average. Offensively, they’ve plated 25 runs, hitting .269 with a .342 on-base percentage. Brandon Lowe leads the charge with two home runs and six RBIs, while Kameron Misner has chipped in with a homer and four driven in.

Zack Littell is expected to get the nod for Tampa Bay in the series opener. The right-hander is 0-1 but has impressed early, sporting a 1.50 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over six innings of work.

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record