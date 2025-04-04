+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Colorado Rockies v Tampa Bay RaysGetty Images Sport
Watch on FanDuel with Fubo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Texas Rangers (4-2) return home to open a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays (5-2), with both teams coming off series victories.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Rays are off to a strong start after taking two of three from the Pirates. They dominated the first two games by scores of 6-1 and 7-0, before falling 4-2 in the finale against Paul Skenes. In the loss, Tampa Bay managed just four hits and couldn't quite climb all the way back despite trimming the deficit to one run twice. Brandon Lowe and Jonny DeLuca each drove in a run.

Ryan Pepiot started the game, tossing five innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs. Rodriguez and Uceta followed out of the bullpen, each giving up a run.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are coming off a series win over the Reds, taking two tightly contested games 1-0 after dropping the opener 14-3. In the rubber match, Josh Smith provided the only offense with an RBI double in the fourth inning, and the pitching staff took care of the rest. Texas mustered just three hits but held strong defensively aside from one error.

Jack Leiter made the start and dazzled across five shutout innings, surrendering just one hit. Webb, Garcia, Martin, and Jackson each pitched a scoreless frame to seal the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSN Sun
  • Streaming service: Apple TV+, Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT

Venue

Globe Life Field

Location

Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Prior to their last outing, the defending champs claimed three of four against the Red Sox, winning close affairs 4-1, 4-3, and 3-2 after an early 5-2 defeat. Their pitching has been a strong suit early, carrying a 2.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and limiting opponents to a .203 average. Offensively, Texas has struggled a bit, scoring 18 runs with a team batting average of just .192 and a .256 OBP. Adolis Garcia leads the lineup with two homers and four RBIs, while Jonah Heim and Wyatt Langford have also gone deep twice apiece.

Tyler Mahle is projected to toe the rubber for Texas. The right-hander is still working into form, having allowed three runs across 1.2 innings in his lone appearance, giving him a 5.40 ERA and 3.60 WHIP to start the year.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Before their last game, Tampa Bay edged Colorado in a three-game set, winning two of three with scores of 3-2, 1-2, and 6-4. Through seven games, the Rays' pitching has been exceptional, boasting a 2.00 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and limiting opponents to a .217 batting average. Offensively, they’ve plated 25 runs, hitting .269 with a .342 on-base percentage. Brandon Lowe leads the charge with two home runs and six RBIs, while Kameron Misner has chipped in with a homer and four driven in.

Zack Littell is expected to get the nod for Tampa Bay in the series opener. The right-hander is 0-1 but has impressed early, sporting a 1.50 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over six innings of work.

Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

07/08/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays

13-2

07/07/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays

4-3

07/06/24

MLB

Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays

3-0

04/03/24

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

1-4

04/03/24

MLB

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

5-2

Advertisement