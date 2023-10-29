Rangers vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they welcome Hearts to Ibrox on Sunday. The hosts face an uphill battle in the race for the Premiership title, but the promising performances under new boss Philippe Clement have instilled optimism in the Ibrox fanbase.

The Belgian coach led Rangers to a convincing 4-0 win over Hibernian in Glasgow last week to make an impressive start before his side produced a gutsy backs-against-the-wall display to cling on for what could yet be an vital point in the Czech Republic against Sparta Prague.

It's back to domestic duties for the Gers, who will face Steven Naismith's Hearts on Sunday. This Premiership clash is the first of a double-header against the Jambos with the sides set to meet again at Hampden the following week in a League Cup semi-final.

The visitors, who currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 11 points from nine games, suffered all sorts of problems at the back in a 4-1 defeat to Rangers' arch-rivals Celtic, and will be looking to bounce back with a surprise result here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am ET Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 11 am ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United States (U.S). However, Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK & Ireland can watch the match with their normal subscription.

Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will be hoping for some positive news in the full-back department, with Borna Barisic and Dujon Sterling both missing the tie against Sparta Prague, but he does have Ridvan Yilmaz on stand-by after being left out of the Europa League squad.

Clement turned to three at the back system for the draw in Prague, but could be tempted to revert to a more familiar back-four setup for the visit of Steven Naismith's men.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Goldson, Davies; Raskin, Lundstram, Sima, Lammers, Cantwell; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Hearts team news

Hearts have an unenviable injury list to contend with, as first-choice goalkeeper Craig Gordon (broken leg) continues a long stay in the treatment room alongside defenders Craig Halkett (knee), Stephen Kingsley (groin) and Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle), winger Barrie McKay (knee), and centre-forward Kyosuke Tagawa.

Meanwhile, Alex Lowry will not be ineligible against his parent club in a blow for Hearts, and there could be a potential return for teenage midfielder Finlay Pollock who has endured injury hell due to various tendon problems over the last year.

After losing 4-1 to Celtic last time out, head coach Steven Naismith will have plenty to ponder and could bring back striker Liam Boyce to the starting XI.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Sibbick, Kent, Rowles, Cochrane; Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Forrest, Lowry, Vargas; Boyce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern Defenders: Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Offiah, Cochrane Midfielders: Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock Forwards: Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, Tagawa, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/5/23 Rangers 2-2 Hearts Scottish Premiership 2/2/23 Hearts 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership 10/11/22 Rangers 1-0 Hearts Scottish Premiership 1/10/22 Hearts 0-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership 21/5/22 Rangers 2-0 Hearts Scottish Cup

