Rangers vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will welcome Benfica to a raucous Ibrox on Thursday evening, looking to continue their Europa League journey and take down a heavyweight en route to the quarter-finals.

The first leg of this tie saw the Gers take the lead twice in Lisbon before being pulled back by an underperforming Benfica side to settle for a 2-2 share of the spoils.

The Glasgow-based outfit has climbed its way back into the title race after a splendid unbeaten run under Philippe Clement. Their European home record favours them to get past their Portuguese opponents, who have had a bit of a wobble and will head to Glasgow under major pressure after some underwhelming performances of late, despite defeating Estoril 3-1 at the weekend.

Rangers vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm ET Venue: Ibrox Stadium

How to watch Rangers vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

The Ibrox side have been hit with several injuries. Ryan Jack, Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Alex Lowry, Ross McCausland, Scott Wright, Oscar Cortes, Dujon Sterling, Abdallah Sima, and Kieran Dowell have all been ruled out or are highly doubtful for the game.

They were still able to win a potentially tricky Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Hibernian, although they were considerably aided when the hosts went down to nine men.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin; Wright, Diomande, Lawrence; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Benfica team news

Benfica got back to winning ways at the weekend against Estoril, and under-pressure boss Roger Schmidt was able to rest three of his key men, including Joao Neves, Rafa Silva, and Angel Di Maria.

Former PSG defender Juan Bernat will once again miss out on Thursday evening as he continues to deal with a long-term muscle issue. Despite serving a domestic suspension against Estoril over the weekend, former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi will be eligible to feature here.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Aursnes, A. Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Neves, Luis; Di Maria, R. Silva; Mario; Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Otamendi, Silva, Bernat, Morato, Bah, Araújo Midfielders: Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Silva, Mário, Neves, Luís, Carreras, Aursnes Forwards: Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/3/24 Benfica 2-2 Rangers UEFA Europa League 26/11/20 Rangers 2-2 Benfica UEFA Europa League 05/11/20 Benfica 3-3 Rangers UEFA Europa League

