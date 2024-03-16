Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride are set to kick off their campaign in the new season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when they face off at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.
Both sides finished outside the top six in the last three seasons since Racing Louisville made their NWSL debut in 2021.
As an additional bonus this term, three teams from the NWSL are eligible to qualify for the inaugural edition of the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup.
Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lynn Family Stadium
The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.
It will kick off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through NWSL+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Racing Louisville team news
Promoting Bev Yanez as head coach from the position of assistant that she held last season, Racing Louisville signed midfielder Taylor Flint from NWSL Shield-winning San Diego Wave.
Yanez will also be banking on names such as Savannah DeMelo, Carson Pickett, Ary Borges and Reilyn Turner to guide the side to their first-ever playoffs in their fourth season in the NWSL.
Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lund, Bloomer, Sekany
|Defenders:
|Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg
|Midfielders:
|Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint
|Forwards:
|Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner
Orlando Pride team news
Among the offseason signings, the Pride added to their roster the likes of Angelina from the Seattle Reign and Luana from Corinthians.
However, signed from Shanghai Shengli for a whopping transfer fee of $740,000, Zambian forward Barbra Banda has to be the club's biggest acquisition.
Brazilian legend Marta would continue to lead the side as captain, while head coach Seb Hines would have to manage without the injured duo of Rafaelle Souza and Simone Charley.
Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Strom, Sams, Martinez, Celia; Dyke, Luana, Angelina, Lemos; Marta, Banda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
|Defenders:
|McCutcheon, Strom, Montefusco, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Luana, Villacorta, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
|Forwards:
|Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 7, 2023
|Racing Louisville 3-2 Orlando Pride
|NWSL
|May 7, 2023
|Orlando Pride 1-0 Racing Louisville
|NWSL
|September 17, 2022
|Racing Louisville 2-0 Orlando Pride
|NWSL
|July 4, 2022
|Orlando Pride 2-2 Racing Louisville
|NWSL
|October 17, 2021
|Racing Louisville 3-1 Orlando Pride
|NWSL