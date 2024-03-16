Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride are set to kick off their campaign in the new season of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when they face off at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides finished outside the top six in the last three seasons since Racing Louisville made their NWSL debut in 2021.

As an additional bonus this term, three teams from the NWSL are eligible to qualify for the inaugural edition of the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup.

Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, USA.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through NWSL+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Promoting Bev Yanez as head coach from the position of assistant that she held last season, Racing Louisville signed midfielder Taylor Flint from NWSL Shield-winning San Diego Wave.

Yanez will also be banking on names such as Savannah DeMelo, Carson Pickett, Ary Borges and Reilyn Turner to guide the side to their first-ever playoffs in their fourth season in the NWSL.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Orlando Pride team news

Among the offseason signings, the Pride added to their roster the likes of Angelina from the Seattle Reign and Luana from Corinthians.

However, signed from Shanghai Shengli for a whopping transfer fee of $740,000, Zambian forward Barbra Banda has to be the club's biggest acquisition.

Brazilian legend Marta would continue to lead the side as captain, while head coach Seb Hines would have to manage without the injured duo of Rafaelle Souza and Simone Charley.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Strom, Sams, Martinez, Celia; Dyke, Luana, Angelina, Lemos; Marta, Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Strom, Montefusco, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Villacorta, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 7, 2023 Racing Louisville 3-2 Orlando Pride NWSL May 7, 2023 Orlando Pride 1-0 Racing Louisville NWSL September 17, 2022 Racing Louisville 2-0 Orlando Pride NWSL July 4, 2022 Orlando Pride 2-2 Racing Louisville NWSL October 17, 2021 Racing Louisville 3-1 Orlando Pride NWSL

