Racing Club vs San Lorenzo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Racing Club and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's Superliga Argentina action sees two of the nation’s traditional big five sides, Racing and San Lorenzo, go blow for blow at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron.

Racing kick-started the new season on a wrong footing, losing 1-0 to Union at home on the opening day. However, they have since bounced back with a thumping 3-0 victory over Tigre, and a 0-0 draw against Estudiantes last time out.

Sitting 11th in Group B with just two points from their opening three fixtures, the pressure is already on San Lorenzo to record their first victory of the season, and it looks fairly apparent that they won’t be fighting at the top end of the table this season either.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Club vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm ET /4:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron

It will kick off at 7:15 pm ET in the United States (US).

How to watch Racing Club vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream online live through Paramount+ and Fanatiz. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

Racing will be without the services of five well-documented injury concerns, as all of Roger Martinez (sprained ankle), Leonardo Sigali (muscle), Johan Carbonero (strain), Fernando Prado (cruciate ligament), and Nazareno Colombo (ankle) will not play a part in Friday's game.

Racing predicted XI: Arias; Rubio, Sosa, Basso; Martirena, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Solari

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cambeses Defenders: Di Cesare, Conti, Mura, Rojas, Sigali, Colombo, Martirena, Pillud, García Basso, Quiros Midfielders: Quintero, Almendra, Sosa, Nardoni, Urzi, Rodriguez, Zuculini, Gómez, Miranda, Solari, Gonzlez Forwards: Martínez, Carbonero, Martinez, Salas, Reniero

San Lorenzo team news

Elian Irala will miss this game for San Lorenzo after receiving a pair of cautions in their goalless draw with Union last time out, while Ezequiel Cerutti will not return to training before late February as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear.

San Lorenzo predicted XI: Altamirano; Romana, Campi, Hernandez; Giay, Perruzzi, Tapia, Briada; Ferreira, Barrios; Barreiro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Altamirano, Gómez, López, Gill Defenders: Hernández, Hernández, Romaña, Luján, Formiliano, Campi, James Midfielders: Giay, Sánchez, Ferreira, Leguizamon, Braida, Blanco, Tapia, Auzqui, Remedi, Insaurralde, Perruzzi, Porra, Irala Forwards: Bareiro, Barrios, Tarragona, Cerutti, Cuello, Medina

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club Copa de la Liga Profesional 06/07/23 Racing Club 1-1 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional de Fútbol 23/08/22 Racing Club 1-2 San Lorenzo Liga Profesional de Fútbol 7/5/22 San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club Copa de la Liga Profesional 14/9/19 San Lorenzo 1-1 Racing Club Liga Profesional de Fútbol

