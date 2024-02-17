This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Abhinav Sharma

Racing Club vs Godoy Cruz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Racing Club and Godoy Cruz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina action sees Group B leaders Godoy Cruz going up against Racing Club at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón.

The visitors have gotten off to a flying start to the new campaign and have secured victory in five of their opening six games to top Group B with 13 points. They have yet to concede a goal and have thundered six and the Argentine side would be vying to continue this scintillating run.

Racing Club, on the other hand, are three points behind their opposition and they would be looking to bridge the gap between the two sides with a victory here. The hosts dispatched Newell's Old Boys 4-0 in their previous outing and they will look to make three straight league wins with another positive result here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Club vs Godoy Cruz kick-off time

Date:Saturday, February 17, 2024
Kick-off time:5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón

Racing Club will welcome Godoy Cruz to the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón, popularly known as El Cilindro de Avellaneda, on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Racing Club vs Godoy Cruz online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Racing Club and Godoy Cruz will be available on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

Racing Club will be without Roger Martinez and Johan Carbonera in attack, the former recovering from a damaged ankle while the latter is nursing a strain.

Fernando Prado is out due to a cruciate ligament injury, Nazareno Colombo is recovering from an ankle issue, and Leonardo Sigali has a muscular issue.

The hosts will hang their hopes on Argentine forward Adrian Martinez to produce the goods in the attacking third, having fired five goals in as many games this season.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cambeses
Defenders:Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
Midfielders:Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera,
Forwards:Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Godoy Cruz team news

Godoy Cruz has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Racing Club, meaning defensive midfielder Bruno Leyes (shoulder) is the only absentee for the visitors.

Godoy Cruz predicted XI: Petroli; Arce, Salvareschi, Goldames, Pereyra; Montiel, Andrara, Pozzo; Cejas, Rodrigues, Conechny

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petroli, Ramírez
Defenders:Galdames, Luciano, Pereyra, Arce, Rasmussen, Salvareschi, Barrios, Butti, Martin Butti
Midfielders:López Munoz, Conechny, Pozzo, Poggi, Fernández, Burgoa, Montiel, Leyes, Andrada, Santiago
Forwards:Rodríguez, Badaloni, Cejas, Cingolani, Barrea, Pino, Eseiza

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/09/2023Godoy Cruz 1-1 Racing ClubCopa de la Liga Profesional
07/03/2023Godoy Cruz 2-2 Racing ClubLiga Profesional de Fútbol
13/06/2022Godoy Cruz 2-2 Racing ClubLiga Profesional de Fútbol
12/12/2021Racing Club 2-1 Godoy CruzLiga Profesional de Fútbol
23/09/2021Godoy Cruz 3-3 Racing ClubCopa Argentina

Useful links

