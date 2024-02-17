Racing Club vs Godoy Cruz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Saturday's Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina action sees Group B leaders Godoy Cruz going up against Racing Club at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón.
The visitors have gotten off to a flying start to the new campaign and have secured victory in five of their opening six games to top Group B with 13 points. They have yet to concede a goal and have thundered six and the Argentine side would be vying to continue this scintillating run.
Racing Club, on the other hand, are three points behind their opposition and they would be looking to bridge the gap between the two sides with a victory here. The hosts dispatched Newell's Old Boys 4-0 in their previous outing and they will look to make three straight league wins with another positive result here.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Racing Club vs Godoy Cruz kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, February 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón
Racing Club will welcome Godoy Cruz to the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón, popularly known as El Cilindro de Avellaneda, on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Racing Club vs Godoy Cruz online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Racing Club and Godoy Cruz will be available on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Racing Club team news
Racing Club will be without Roger Martinez and Johan Carbonera in attack, the former recovering from a damaged ankle while the latter is nursing a strain.
Fernando Prado is out due to a cruciate ligament injury, Nazareno Colombo is recovering from an ankle issue, and Leonardo Sigali has a muscular issue.
The hosts will hang their hopes on Argentine forward Adrian Martinez to produce the goods in the attacking third, having fired five goals in as many games this season.
Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arias, Cambeses
|Defenders:
|Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
|Midfielders:
|Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera,
|Forwards:
|Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez
Godoy Cruz team news
Godoy Cruz has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Racing Club, meaning defensive midfielder Bruno Leyes (shoulder) is the only absentee for the visitors.
Godoy Cruz predicted XI: Petroli; Arce, Salvareschi, Goldames, Pereyra; Montiel, Andrara, Pozzo; Cejas, Rodrigues, Conechny
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Petroli, Ramírez
|Defenders:
|Galdames, Luciano, Pereyra, Arce, Rasmussen, Salvareschi, Barrios, Butti, Martin Butti
|Midfielders:
|López Munoz, Conechny, Pozzo, Poggi, Fernández, Burgoa, Montiel, Leyes, Andrada, Santiago
|Forwards:
|Rodríguez, Badaloni, Cejas, Cingolani, Barrea, Pino, Eseiza
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/09/2023
|Godoy Cruz 1-1 Racing Club
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|07/03/2023
|Godoy Cruz 2-2 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|13/06/2022
|Godoy Cruz 2-2 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|12/12/2021
|Racing Club 2-1 Godoy Cruz
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|23/09/2021
|Godoy Cruz 3-3 Racing Club
|Copa Argentina