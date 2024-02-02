Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Still searching for their first win of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura season, Queretaro will will welcome high-flying Cruz Azul to Estadio Corregidora for a Friday night encounter.
With three draws and one loss in four games, Queretaro have become the draw experts in Liga MX lately. They weren’t up to par in the Apertura season, and don't look to have enough quality to sneak into the play-offs in the Clausura either.
Cruz Azul, meanwhile, are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana on matchday four of the Clausura 2024 thanks to an early second-half goal from Angel Sepulveda. That followed yet another hard-fought 2-1 win away from home against Mazatlan.
The results have helped them climb up the standings, as they are now fifth with seven points, tied with fourth-place Necaxa, only separated by goal difference.
Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, February 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio La Corregidora
The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Friday, February 2, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Queretaro FC team news
Queretaro will remain without the services of Guillermo Allison (thigh), and Jonathan Perlaza (knee) due to respective injury concerns, while Martín Rio is suspended for the clash after picking up a straight red card late in the last game.
Queretaro predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Sierra, Lertora, Escamilla; Barrera, Batista, Ayon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tapia, Allison, Arana
|Defenders:
|Gularte, Perlaza, Barbieri, Venegas, Sandoval, Mendoza, Vazquez, Manzanares, Vega
|Midfielders:
|Montecinos, Sosa, Sierra, Barrera, Poggi, Domínguez, Lértora, García, Escamilla, Canales, Gomez, Rio, García
|Forwards:
|Rubin, Batista, Sanvezzo, Cordero, Ayon Calderon, Yrizar
Cruz Azul team news
After finishing barely two points from the bottom of the table in the Apertura 2023 season, Cruz Azul opted to make some significant changes to their management and roster. Six players have departed the team, including Kevin Castano and Moises Vieira.
Five new faces have been added to the squad, including Camilo Candido, Gabriel Fernandez, Gonzalo Piovi, Kevin Mier, and Lorenzo Faravelli. The players are now playing under the new coach, Martin Anselmi. After firing nine goals in just 14 games in the Apertura season, star striker Angel Sepulveda is finding his goal-scoring groove once again, with two goals already from four Clausura outings.
Cruz Azul predicted XI: K. Mier; I. Rivero, W. Ditta, G. Piovi, R. Huescas; C. Antuna, C. Rodríguez, L. Faravelli, C. Rotondi; A. Sepúlveda, G. Fernández.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Fixture
|Competition
|25/09/23
|Cruz Azul 1-1 Querétaro
|Liga MX, Apertura
|30/03/23
|Querétaro 2-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Clausura
|28/08/22
|Cruz Azul 2-2 Querétaro
|Liga MX, Apertura
|22/04/22
|Querétaro 0-1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Clausura
|20/09/21
|Cruz Azul 2-0 Querétaro
|Liga MX, Apertura