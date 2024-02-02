Queretaro vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still searching for their first win of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura season, Queretaro will will welcome high-flying Cruz Azul to Estadio Corregidora for a Friday night encounter.

With three draws and one loss in four games, Queretaro have become the draw experts in Liga MX lately. They weren’t up to par in the Apertura season, and don't look to have enough quality to sneak into the play-offs in the Clausura either.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana on matchday four of the Clausura 2024 thanks to an early second-half goal from Angel Sepulveda. That followed yet another hard-fought 2-1 win away from home against Mazatlan.

The results have helped them climb up the standings, as they are now fifth with seven points, tied with fourth-place Necaxa, only separated by goal difference.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio La Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Friday, February 2, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Queretaro FC and Cruz Azul will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro will remain without the services of Guillermo Allison (thigh), and Jonathan Perlaza (knee) due to respective injury concerns, while Martín Rio is suspended for the clash after picking up a straight red card late in the last game.

Queretaro predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Sierra, Lertora, Escamilla; Barrera, Batista, Ayon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison, Arana Defenders: Gularte, Perlaza, Barbieri, Venegas, Sandoval, Mendoza, Vazquez, Manzanares, Vega Midfielders: Montecinos, Sosa, Sierra, Barrera, Poggi, Domínguez, Lértora, García, Escamilla, Canales, Gomez, Rio, García Forwards: Rubin, Batista, Sanvezzo, Cordero, Ayon Calderon, Yrizar

Cruz Azul team news

After finishing barely two points from the bottom of the table in the Apertura 2023 season, Cruz Azul opted to make some significant changes to their management and roster. Six players have departed the team, including Kevin Castano and Moises Vieira.

Five new faces have been added to the squad, including Camilo Candido, Gabriel Fernandez, Gonzalo Piovi, Kevin Mier, and Lorenzo Faravelli. The players are now playing under the new coach, Martin Anselmi. After firing nine goals in just 14 games in the Apertura season, star striker Angel Sepulveda is finding his goal-scoring groove once again, with two goals already from four Clausura outings.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: K. Mier; I. Rivero, W. Ditta, G. Piovi, R. Huescas; C. Antuna, C. Rodríguez, L. Faravelli, C. Rotondi; A. Sepúlveda, G. Fernández.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 25/09/23 Cruz Azul 1-1 Querétaro Liga MX, Apertura 30/03/23 Querétaro 2-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 28/08/22 Cruz Azul 2-2 Querétaro Liga MX, Apertura 22/04/22 Querétaro 0-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 20/09/21 Cruz Azul 2-0 Querétaro Liga MX, Apertura

