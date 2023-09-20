How to watch the Liga MX match between Querétaro and América, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will square off with Club America in Liga MX action at Estadio La Corregidora on Wednesday night.

Undefeated in league action since July, Club America are currently the most in-form team in Liga MX, having won three of their last five games, and drawn the other two. Their latest victory came in resounding fashion as they thrashed perennial rivals Chivas Guadalajara 4-0 at the Estadio Azteca in the first installment of El Super Clasico this season.

With that win Andre Jardine's side have climbed above Chivas into third place in the Apertura table, having played a game less, which means they could well end up as table-toppers if they beat Queretaro in the midweek clash.

Fresh off the back of a 1-1 draw against Puebla last time out, Queretaro are desperate for three points here as they look to turn around their fortunes after a struggling start to the season. The visitors are currently sitting at 14th in Liga MX table, with just eight points collected after seven games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Querétaro vs América kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:06 pm ET/ 7:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Club America will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.

Kick-off is at 10:06 pm ET/ 7:06 pm PT on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

How to watch Querétaro vs América online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through ViX+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Querétaro team news

Queretaro boss Mauro Gerk has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the midweek clash against Club America, but left-back Oscar Manzanarez will miss through suspension after picking up a straight red card against Puebla last time out.

Queretaro possible XI: Tapia; Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez; Escamilla, Lértora; Sierra, Sanvezzo, Barrera; Ayon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia , Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar , Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos , Carpizo

América team news

Club America will be without the services of Sebastian Caceres, who missed the triumph over Chivas after picking up a knock during training recently. Nestor Araujo will miss out with muscular problem, as will Israel Reyes due to a thigh injury.

New signing Igor Lichnovsky made his club debut alongside Ramon Juarez last time out, and fared very well. Head coach Andre Jardine will keep the same central defensive partnership here.

The visitors will rely on Julian Quinones and Brian Rodriguez who have formed a formidable strike-force. American Alejandro Zendejas will likely come off the bench as an impact substitute.

America possible XI: Malagon; K. Álvarez, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; L. Suárez, Valdes, B. Rodríguez; J. Quiñones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/7/23 Queretaro 0-0 Club America Liga MX 7/1/23 Club America 0-0 Queretaro Liga MX 24/8/22 Queretaro 0-1 Club America Liga MX 2/3/22 Club America 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX 23/7/21 Queretaro 0-0 Club America Liga MX

Useful links