How to watch Purdue vs Indiana NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers look like they've already punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten title game, and now they get a shot at a struggling Purdue side that still hasn't tasted a conference victory, sitting at 2–0 overall and 0–8 in league play.

Friday night brings another chapter of this heated state rivalry as Purdue and Indiana square off under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium. The matchup celebrates the 100th battle for the Old Oaken Bucket and marks the 127th meeting between these programs, adding even more history to an already fiery showdown.

Both squads are coming off a bye, meaning the Boilers and Hoosiers have had extra time to tighten the screws and draw up their best punches for one of the most anticipated clashes of their season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue vs Indiana NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Purdue vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

The Boilermakers will take on the Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Ross-Ade Stadium Location West Lafayette, Ind.

How to watch Purdue vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock, Fubo

Purdue vs Indiana news & key players

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Ryan Browne has given Purdue’s offense a spark with his strong arm and willingness to take off when the pocket breaks down. The young quarterback has ridden a rollercoaster of ups and downs this season, especially with ball security, yet he’s consistently found ways to march the offense downfield. Browne has piled up 1,915 passing yards along with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he’s chipped in 193 rushing yards and four more scores.

Michael Jackson III continues to be the steady set of hands in Purdue’s receiving corps. Even though he hasn’t found the end zone since the opener against Ball State, he’s been a true safety blanket for the Boilermakers, hauling in 57 passes for 504 yards. He has logged at least three catches in 10 of Purdue’s 11 contests, a testament to his reliability.

One of the premier tackling machines in the nation, Mani Powell has been everywhere for the Purdue defense. Whether crashing gaps or dropping into space, the linebacker has made his presence felt with 103 total tackles, including 11 behind the line and five sacks. He’s been the tone-setter all year.

Up front, Nunnally has flipped the switch over the last month and become a nightmare for opposing backfields. A remarkable 7.5 of his 9.5 tackles for loss have come since the Oct. 4 matchup against Illinois. He leads Purdue in sacks with five and has become the top disruptor on the defensive line.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

On the Indiana side, Fernando Mendoza has been nothing short of electric and has cemented himself as one of the most dependable quarterbacks in college football. A legitimate Heisman candidate, he is the driving force behind the Hoosiers’ explosive attack with 2,641 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, plus five more on the ground. His ball protection has been elite with only five interceptions and a sharp 73 percent completion rate across 11 games.

Elijah Sarratt is expected back in action Friday after missing a pair of games, and his return should be a major headache for the Purdue secondary. The physical wideout has shown an ability to go up and win contested catches and has stacked up 609 yards and 10 touchdowns on 45 grabs this season.

The Swiss-army knife of the Hoosier defense, Aiden Fisher is the emotional core of Indiana’s unit. He’s stuffed the stat sheet with 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks while also hurrying quarterbacks five times and intercepting two passes, including a pick-six. If there’s a play to be made, he’s in the mix.

Holding down the trenches, Stephen Daley has been a wrecking ball up front with 13.5 tackles for loss in 11 outings. He has also notched 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble. Daley’s relentless motor makes him one of the key roadblocks for any team trying to run on Indiana.