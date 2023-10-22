Pumas vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM host Monterrey at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday in matchday 13 of 2023 Liga MX Apertura campaign, looking to remain hot on the coattails of Tigres UANL and Club America at the top of the table.

The UNAM have been in great form this season, sitting third in the table with six wins out of 12. They have lost just thrice in the current Apertura season, and have won four of their last five games, including a thumping 4-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Monterrey, meanwhile, didn't start the Apertura 2023/24 season in the best of form, but have since recovered in style, suffering only one defeat in their last five league games (W3, D1). They currently sit eighth in the table and will be looking to make further headway towards confirmed play-off spots with another positive result here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm ET/ 11am PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm ET on October 22, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Pumas vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through ViX+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

Jose Caicedo is the only injury concern for the UNAM this weekend as he will not be available because of an undisclosed injury issue, and is not expected to return before late October.

Cruz Azul simply couldn’t keep up with Pumas’ intensity and directness last time out. After such a comprehensive victory, head coach Cesar Huerta is unlikely to tinker from his winning formula and could name an unchanged XI from the last Liga MX game.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Silva, Magallan, Aldrete; Salvio, Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta; Fernandez, Tabo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Silva, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy Midfielders: Rivas, Molina, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez, Huerta

Monterrey team news

Monterrey might be missing some key players in this critical encounter, including versatile attacking midfielder Sergio Canales, who has missed the last two games through a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, centre-back Axel Grijalva (knee ligament) and striker Germán Berterame (broken foot) are dealing with long-term injuries, although the latter is expected to be back in first-team picture by early November.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, V. Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo; Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo; Canales, Corona

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cárdenas Defenders: Medina, V. Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo, Gutiérrez, Aguirre, Héctor Midfielders: Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo, Samano, González, Mercado Forwards: Canales, Rojas, Corona

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/4/23 Monterrey 4-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura 31/7/22 Pumas UNAM 1 -1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 17//4/22 Pumas UNAM 2-0 Monterrey Liga MX Clausura 1/8/21 Monterrey 2-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Apertura 7/2/21 Monterrey 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura

