Pumas vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a cagey first-leg at Estadio Akron, city rivals Pumas and Chivas renew hostilities at Estadio Olímpico Universitario for the second leg of their 2023 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinal on Sunday night.

The two teams finished just one point apart in the Apertura table, with Pumas in fourth and Chivas in fifth. Although the Felinos entered the tie as the favorites, Guadalajara hold a slight advantage heading into the return leg thanks to a smashing Fernando Beltran strike from long-range, which proved to be the difference between the two sides on Thursday night.

Pumas vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm ET/ 6pm CT/ 4pm PT Venue: Estadio Olímpico Universitario

The Liga MX quarterfinal second-leg encounter between Pumas and Chivas will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico. It will kick off at 7pm ET/ 6pm CT/ 4pm PT on Sunday, December 3, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Pumas vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Univision, and TUDN. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

Pumas were without their key defensive midfielder Jose Caicedo in the entire month of October. The Colombian has made ten appearances in Liga MX this season, and his absence was once again telling in the first-leg as the Felinos struggled to contain opposition counter-attacks. The 21-year-old remains a major doubt ahead of the return leg against Chivas.

If Pumas are to overcome the deficit in this encounter and make a deep run in the Liga MX playoffs, then 22-year-old Mexico international Cesar Huerta will likely be a big reason. Huerta, a Chivas academy product, is in the best form of his young career, scoring eight goals in the Apertura regular season.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Rivas, Magallan, Natan, Aldrete; Rivas, Trigos; Salvio, del Prete, Huerta; G. Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paul, Alcalá, González Defenders: Rivas, Bennevendo, Galindo, Ergas, Nathan Silva, Ortíz, Casares, Monroy, Aldrete, Magallan, Ramirez Midfielders: Salvio, Huerta, Lopez, Hernandez, Samano, Rivas, Gutierrez, Carreon, Samano, Trigos, Molina Forwards: Dinenno, del Prete, Rodriguez, Lopez, Fernandez, Montejano, Tabo

Chivas team news

The visitors have only one injury concern for the match against Pumas, with Carlos Cisneros out until February with a ligament injury.

The Goats not only defeated Pumas UNAM with a clean sheet in the bag a couple of days ago in the first-leg, but they managed to nullify their rivals' prolific goal-scorers to just two shots on target, which is no mean feat. Chivas boss Veljko Paunovic will hope for more of the same from his troops here in the return leg.

Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Orozco, Calderon; Beltran, Gonzalez, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Marin, Brizuela

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sanchez, Mier, Briseno, Mayorga, Martínez, G. Sepulveda, Calderón, Mozo, L. Sepulveda Midfielders: Cisneros, Padilla, Munoz, Brizuela, Torres, Gutierrez, Perez, A. Gonzalez, Beltran, Guzman, R. Gonzalez Forwards: Marin, Cisneros, Macias, Vega, Brigido, Rios, Organista, Alvarado

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 1/12/23 Chivas 1-0 Pumas Liga MX Apertura 12/11/23 Pumas 1-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 19/2/23 Pumas 1-2 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 28/8/22 Chivas 3-1 Pumas Liga MX Apertura 9/5/22 Chivas 4-1 Pumas Liga MX Clausura

