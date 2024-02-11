Pumas UNAM vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Puebla in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Sunday.

After five Clausura matches played, Pumas' record consists of two victories, two draws, and one loss as they find themselves in ninth place with eight points.

Meanwhile, after starting the new season with a four-game losing run, Puebla finally recorded their first victory last weekend, as they ran out 3-2 victors against Mazatlan. That result lifted them to 16th place in the Clausura 2024 table, having collected just four points from five games so far.

Pumas UNAM vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00pm ET/ 10:00am PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Puebla will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario inside Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 11, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live in the US through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

César Huerta (unknown) and Jesús Rivas (unknown) picked up fresh injuries in training this week, and are major doubts for Sunday's clash, while Jesus Molina (knee), Cristian Tabo (muscle), and Rogelio Funes Mori (chest) are all out for several weeks.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Rivas, Magallan, Galindo, Aldrete; Trigos, Rivas; Salvio, del Prete, Huerta; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, del Prete, Caicedo, Meritão, Trigos, Molina, Rivas, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón Forwards: Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó

Puebla team news

Puebla head coach Ricardo Carbaja will be unable to call upon key right-back Gustavo Ferreira for this clash after he earned himself a foolish red card in the victory over 3-2 defeat of Mazatlan last Saturday.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Gonzalez, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/23/23 Puebla 0-2 Unam Pumas Liga MX Apertura 03/05/23 Unam Pumas 2-4 Puebla Liga MX Clausura 09/24/22 Puebla 2-1 Unam Pumas Liga MX Clausura 08/06/22 Puebla 0-0 Unam Pumas Liga MX Clausura 04/09/22 Puebla 2-2 Unam Pumas Liga MX Clausura

