Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXClub Universidad Nacional vs LeonClub Universidad NacionalLeon

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by just goal difference in the Liga MX table, Pumas UNAM and Club Leon square off at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.

It's fair to say Leon's recent performances have been highly impressive as they enjoyed a three-game winning streak to surge into the play-in spots. However, all the positive momentum came to an abrupt end when coach Jorge Bava's men hit a wall against Queretaro at home, losing 2-0.

UNAM Pumas was slightly underwhelmed at the start of this second phase of action, but things are going better in the home straight as they look to finish strongly. They come into this game off the back of an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Mazatland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 14, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Olímpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and Club Leon square off at the Olimpico Universitario on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Rogelio Funes Mori suffered a fractured rib recently and he will surely be out this weekend's game against Club Leon. Pumas are also set to continue without the services of Jesús Rivas (ankle), Jesus Molina (knock) and José Galindo (knee) for this one as they continue their recovery from injuries that have kept them out since last month.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Magallan, Natan, Bennevendo; Rivas, Caicedo, Huerta; Salvio, Lopez, Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:González, Paul, Alcala
Defenders:Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo
Midfielders:Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres
Forwards:Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Leon team news

In terms of injuries, the visitors will be missing Fidel Ambriz (foot) and Jose David Ramírez (Achilles tendon), with their returns scheduled for later this month.

Club Leon possible XI: Cota; Hernandez, Barreiro, Bellon, Tessilo; Napoli, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Alvarado, Silva; Vinas

PositionPlayers
GoalkeeperCota, Blanco
DefenderTesillo, Frías, Barreiro, Moreno, Rodríguez, Bellón, Ramírez, Villa
MidfielderGuardado, Mena, Ambríz, Nápoli, Guerra, Hernández, Rodríguez, Alba
ForwardLópez, Viñas, Medina, Alvarado, León, Barajas, Almanza

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/11/23Club León 1-1 Pumas UNAMLiga MX, Apertura
22/01/23Pumas UNAM 4-1 Club LeónLiga MX, Clausura
10/07/22Club León 3-3 Pumas UNAMLiga MX, Apertura
13/02/22Pumas UNAM 2-1 Club LeónLiga MX, Clausura
21/10/21Club León 1-2 Pumas UNAMLiga MX, Apertura

Useful links

