Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Separated by just goal difference in the Liga MX table, Pumas UNAM and Club Leon square off at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.
It's fair to say Leon's recent performances have been highly impressive as they enjoyed a three-game winning streak to surge into the play-in spots. However, all the positive momentum came to an abrupt end when coach Jorge Bava's men hit a wall against Queretaro at home, losing 2-0.
UNAM Pumas was slightly underwhelmed at the start of this second phase of action, but things are going better in the home straight as they look to finish strongly. They come into this game off the back of an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Mazatland.
Pumas UNAM and Club Leon square off at the Olimpico Universitario on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Pumas UNAM team news
Rogelio Funes Mori suffered a fractured rib recently and he will surely be out this weekend's game against Club Leon. Pumas are also set to continue without the services of Jesús Rivas (ankle), Jesus Molina (knock) and José Galindo (knee) for this one as they continue their recovery from injuries that have kept them out since last month.
Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Magallan, Natan, Bennevendo; Rivas, Caicedo, Huerta; Salvio, Lopez, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|González, Paul, Alcala
|Defenders:
|Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo
|Midfielders:
|Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres
|Forwards:
|Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos
Leon team news
In terms of injuries, the visitors will be missing Fidel Ambriz (foot) and Jose David Ramírez (Achilles tendon), with their returns scheduled for later this month.
Club Leon possible XI: Cota; Hernandez, Barreiro, Bellon, Tessilo; Napoli, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Alvarado, Silva; Vinas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Cota, Blanco
|Defender
|Tesillo, Frías, Barreiro, Moreno, Rodríguez, Bellón, Ramírez, Villa
|Midfielder
|Guardado, Mena, Ambríz, Nápoli, Guerra, Hernández, Rodríguez, Alba
|Forward
|López, Viñas, Medina, Alvarado, León, Barajas, Almanza
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/11/23
|Club León 1-1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX, Apertura
|22/01/23
|Pumas UNAM 4-1 Club León
|Liga MX, Clausura
|10/07/22
|Club León 3-3 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX, Apertura
|13/02/22
|Pumas UNAM 2-1 Club León
|Liga MX, Clausura
|21/10/21
|Club León 1-2 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX, Apertura