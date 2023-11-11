Pumas UNAM vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM and Chivas Guadalajara are set to face each other in a highly-anticipated Liga MX clash on Saturday night, with both sides looking to secure a direct ticket to the Liguilla on the final day of the 2023 Apertura regular season.

Having finished outside playoff series spots in both Apertura and Clausura campaign last term, and with a squad that wasn’t considered to be among the best, Pumas’ season has been a total surprise.

Currently sitting in fifth position with 25 points, the Felines are coming off a 3-0 home win over Atlas, thanks to goals from Cesar Huerta, Juan Dinenno, and Gustavo del Prete. With momentum firmly on their side, the hosts already have a place in reclassification all but guaranteed, they will hope to force a top-four finish with a positive result this weekend.

That will be no easy task, though, as Chivas arrive on the back of a strong 2023 Apertura season of their own, with Sunday's visitors currently sat fourth in the Mexican top-flight with 27 points from 16 outings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/ 5 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Chivas will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario inside Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

How to watch Pumas vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, and Fubo.

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

Pumas will be without young defender Pablo Monroy (personal) and defensive midfielder Jose Caicedo (unknown), both of whom will not be back until after the November international break. The hosts will hang their hopes on talismanic forward, Cesar Huerta, to produce the goods in the attacking third, having scored eight Liga MX goals so far this season.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Silva, Magallan, Aldrete; Salvio, Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta; Fernandez, Tabo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Silva, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy Midfielders: Rivas, Molina, Caicedo, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez, Huerta

Chivas team news

Attacker Ricardo Marin returns to the fold after missing the 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul last time out after he was shown a red card in the 83rd minute against Queretaro.

Centre-forward José Juan Macías (ACL) and left-winger Carlos Cisneros (ACL) are long-term absentees. Other than that, Alexis Vega (knee), Jesus Orozco (thigh), Alejandro Mayorga (unknown), and Jose Rangel (head) will remain sidelined due to their respective concerns.

Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Orozco; Beltran, Gonzalez; Padilla, Alvarado, Vega; Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Ma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/2/23 Pumas 1-2 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 28/8/22 Chivas 3-1 Pumas Liga MX Apertura 9/5/22 Chivas 4-1 Pumas Liga MX Clausura 24/4/22 Chivas 3-1 Pumas Liga MX Clausura 12/9/21 Pumas 0-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura

