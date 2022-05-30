PUMA drops Glow in the Dark boot pack

The special edition pack features premium versions of the FUTURE 1.3 and the ULTRA SL

PUMA has updated two silhouettes for its latest boot pack. The new innovations range from an even-more-lightweight construction for the ULTRA SL, and a completely laceless design on the FUTURE 1.3 boot.

Both boots feature a range of technical advancements – more on that later – but the stand-out detail is the use of glow-in-the-dark yarns. As well as giving the pack its Glow in the Dark title, this design feature also allows the wearer to “light up the pitch.”

For the ULTRA SL, PUMA have aimed to make the boot as lightweight as possible. With speed in mind, the brand has constructed an ultra-thin woven upper consisting of lightweight yarns, as well as an “ultra-lightweight” outsole in PEBA. The FUTURE 1.3 silhouette, on the other hand, features a compression band and new knit pattern to create an improved laceless fit, while details such as Advanced Creator Zones and a Dynamic Motion System are designed to increase control, touch and mobility.

In this new pack, the ULTRA SL arrives in an “Arctic Ice/PUMA White/Mykonos Blue/Yellow Alert” colourway, while the FUTURE 1.3 is finished in “Limoges/PUMA White/Mykonos Blue.” Both silhouettes are available now

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £280.00

Get them from Pro Direct Soccer for £190.00

