Adidas has released only 2002 pairs of the iconic boot

At 8.30 on a rainy night in Glasgow 20 years ago, Roberto Carlos ran down the left wing, chasing another lost cause as Real Madrid sought to regain the advantage from Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League final. He caught up with the ball and hoisted it high into the air, more in hope than expectation.

At the same time, Zinedine Zidane stood still on the edge of the area and watched the ball as it dropped. With characteristic nonchalance, he swung his left leg at it, and banged the ball into the top left corner. It was the winning goal, Madrid took home their 9th Champions League and the goal became an icon, one of the most famous ever scored in Europe.

Now, to mark 20 years since that sweet, sweet volley, adidas has revisited the Predator Mania boots that Zidane wore at the time. The new special release sees the boot return in the classic Predator colorway of red and black and white, with the original features extending to the detailing on the tongue and forefoot. Continuing the celebratory theme, only 2002 pairs will be released.



The relaunched Predator Mania will be available Sunday, July 10 from the adidas web store.