Puerto Cabello vs Defensor Sporting: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the game between Puerto Cabello and Defensor Sporting live.

Puerto Cabello and Defensor Sporting lock horns in a crucial first leg of the Copa Libertadores clash.

Puerto Cabello played their maiden game of the Venezuelan Premier League as they conceded a late goal to draw with Carabobo. Despite scoring two goals on either side of the half, the sides shared the spoils and they'll be looking to turn their fortunes around in the Copa Libertadores.

Defensor Sporting, on the other hand, lost in the Supercopa Uruguaya final as Liverpool beat them 1-0. Thiago Vecino scored the crucial goal but Defensor have shown their class and could be a tough opponent to beat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puerto Cabello vs Defensor Sporting kick-off time

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Misael Delgado

Puerto Cabello will face Defensor Sporting at the Estadio Misael Delgado with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Puerto Cabello vs Defensor Sporting online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Puerto Cabello and Defensor Sporting will be available to watch on beIN SPORTS in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Puerto Cabello team news

Puerto Cabello's goalkeeper Luis Romero was handed a disastrous red card in his side's stalemate against Portuguesa FC which could open the door for Diego Gil to start between the sticks for the home side.

Puerto Cabello predicted XI: Gil; Silva, Rivero, Peraza, De La Hoz; Cedeno, Zuma; Figueroa, Lugo, Perez; Okitokandijo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Gil Defenders: De La Hoz, Peraza, Rivero, Silva, Conde, Gomez, Osio Midfielders: Zuma, Cedeno, Bahachille, Montana, Guerrero Forwards: Figueroa, Lugo, Perez, Montero, Fermin, Okitokandijo

Defensor Sporting team news

The visitors remain without any massive injury concerns and could field a strong eleven against their rivals in the first leg.

Octavio Rivero will play an influential role in his side's success as he looks to convert the chances that would fall his way.

Defensor Sporting predicted XI: Dawson; Barca, Viacava, de Los Santos; Agazzi, Rodriguez, Bernal, Alvarez; Valiente, Elizari, Rivero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Simone Defenders: Barco, Viacava, de Los Santos, Giampaoli, Cabrera, Barrios Midfielders: Agazzi, Rodriguez, Bernal, Alvarez, Wunsch, Soria Forwards: Valiente, Elizari, Rivero, Mansilla, Viudez, Cambon

Recent results

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions

