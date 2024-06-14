This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores in the 2023-24 season

Keep up with South America's most popular competition

Few international club competitions carry the prestige and power of the Copa Libertadores. South America's premier knockout event, only the UEFA Champions League rivals it for its reputation on the world stage, and this year's tournament is no different.

Fresh from a first title last term, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A heavyweights Fluminense brought the title back to Brazil with victory over six-time Argentine winners Boca Juniors - and they will be out to defend their crown this time around too.

But just where can you watch the Copa Libertadores? How can you live stream it? And just who will play over the coming weeks? Allow GOAL to guide you through your options.

Which channels have the rights to Copa Libertadores?

Copa Libertadores coverage in both English and Spanish is available on beINSPORTS, who have the rights for the tournament from 2023 to 2026. The rights for beINSPORTS are for games shown on television in the United States and Canada.

You can also stream games via FuboTV, Sling TV and Video.

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch Copa Libertadores across the world:

CountryTV channel & stream
USAbeIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz
CanadabeIN Sports
Spanish-speaking South American countriesESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina)
SingaporeMola
IndonesiaMola
ItalyMola
BrazilESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+
UKBBC iPlayer
ChinaCCTV5

Upcoming Copa Libertadores schedule

Below is a handy guide to all the upcoming Copa Libertadores games and, more importantly, how you can watch them:

DateGameKick-off time (ET)
August 13Colo-Colo vs Junior20:30 pm
August 13Flamengo vs Bolívar20:30 pm
August 13Nacional vs São PauloTBA
August 14Peñarol vs The Strongest18:00 pm
August 14Botafogo vs Palmeiras20:30 pm

If you're confused about which streaming service you should subscribe to, don't worry. GOAL breaks down all the essential information like subscription packages and prices so you can make the best decision for all your Copa Libertadores viewing needs:

