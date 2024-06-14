How to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores in the 2023-24 season

Keep up with South America's most popular competition

Fanatiz are trying to position themselves as the number one soccer streaming service for Latin soccer.

beIN Sports is one of many channels available through fuboTV, who boast the most comprehensive range of soccer on the US market.

Few international club competitions carry the prestige and power of the Copa Libertadores. South America's premier knockout event, only the UEFA Champions League rivals it for its reputation on the world stage, and this year's tournament is no different.

Fresh from a first title last term, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A heavyweights Fluminense brought the title back to Brazil with victory over six-time Argentine winners Boca Juniors - and they will be out to defend their crown this time around too.

But just where can you watch the Copa Libertadores? How can you live stream it? And just who will play over the coming weeks? Allow GOAL to guide you through your options.

Which channels have the rights to Copa Libertadores?

Copa Libertadores coverage in both English and Spanish is available on beINSPORTS, who have the rights for the tournament from 2023 to 2026. The rights for beINSPORTS are for games shown on television in the United States and Canada.

You can also stream games via FuboTV, Sling TV and Video.

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch Copa Libertadores across the world:

Country TV channel & stream USA beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz Canada beIN Sports Spanish-speaking South American countries ESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina) Singapore Mola Indonesia Mola Italy Mola Brazil ESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+ UK BBC iPlayer China CCTV5

Upcoming Copa Libertadores schedule

Below is a handy guide to all the upcoming Copa Libertadores games and, more importantly, how you can watch them:

Date Game Kick-off time (ET) August 13 Colo-Colo vs Junior 20 :30 pm August 13 Flamengo vs Bolívar 20 :30 pm August 13 Nacional vs São Paulo TBA August 14 Peñarol vs The Strongest 18:00 pm August 14 Botafogo vs Palmeiras 20:30 pm

If you're confused about which streaming service you should subscribe to, don't worry. GOAL breaks down all the essential information like subscription packages and prices so you can make the best decision for all your Copa Libertadores viewing needs: