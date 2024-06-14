How to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores in the 2023-24 season

Few international club competitions carry the prestige and power of the Copa Libertadores. South America's premier knockout event, only the UEFA Champions League rivals it for its reputation on the world stage, and this year's tournament is no different.
Fresh from a first title last term, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A heavyweights Fluminense brought the title back to Brazil with victory over six-time Argentine winners Boca Juniors - and they will be out to defend their crown this time around too.
But just where can you watch the Copa Libertadores? How can you live stream it? And just who will play over the coming weeks? Allow GOAL to guide you through your options.
Which channels have the rights to Copa Libertadores?
Copa Libertadores coverage in both English and Spanish is available on beINSPORTS, who have the rights for the tournament from 2023 to 2026. The rights for beINSPORTS are for games shown on television in the United States and Canada.
You can also stream games via FuboTV, Sling TV and Video.
Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch Copa Libertadores across the world:
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|USA
|beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz
|Canada
|beIN Sports
|Spanish-speaking South American countries
|ESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina)
|Singapore
|Mola
|Indonesia
|Mola
|Italy
|Mola
|Brazil
|ESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+
|UK
|BBC iPlayer
|China
|CCTV5
Upcoming Copa Libertadores schedule
Below is a handy guide to all the upcoming Copa Libertadores games and, more importantly, how you can watch them:
|Date
|Game
|Kick-off time (ET)
|August 13
|Colo-Colo vs Junior
|20:30 pm
|August 13
|Flamengo vs Bolívar
|20:30 pm
|August 13
|Nacional vs São Paulo
|TBA
|August 14
|Peñarol vs The Strongest
|18:00 pm
|August 14
|Botafogo vs Palmeiras
|20:30 pm
If you're confused about which streaming service you should subscribe to, don't worry. GOAL breaks down all the essential information like subscription packages and prices so you can make the best decision for all your Copa Libertadores viewing needs: