Puebla vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Abhinav Sharma
Liga MX
Estadio Cuahutehmoc
How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's Liga MX Clausura action sees Puebla and Toluca doing battle at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc, with the hosts eager to put their first points on the board.

Puebla have had a rough start to their Clausura 2024 campaign, having lost both of their opening Liga MX games this season, scoring only once whilst conceding four times.

In stark contrast, Toluca haven’t lost a game this season, recording a win and a draw. They boast the best attacking record in the league, with six goals scored in two Liga MX games against Mazatlan and Queretaro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Toluca kick-off time

Date:Friday, January 26, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Puebla will welcome Toluca at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, January 26, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Monterrey and Puebla will be there to watch on Fubo TV and TUDN, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla have had plenty of issues trying to figure out how to finish chances in the final third this season. Things have been challenging without star goal scorer Guillermo Martínez, who left for Pumas, with manager Ricardo Carbajal still trying to piece things together with the help of new signings Santiago Ormeño and Lucas Cavallini.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Navarro; De Buen, Alvarez, Cavallini; Sansores

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
Defenders:Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
Midfielders:Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez
Forwards:Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Toluca team news

Toluca had a full-blown shakeup in the front office, resulting in new leadership, including Portuguese head coach Renato Paiva, who previously coached Leon back in 2022. They were defensively sound in the Apertura phase but needed work going forward in the attack, and Paiva has certainly taken note, with Toluca emerging as the top-scoring team in the division.

They beat up Mazatlan 4-1 last time out. Jean Meneses bagged a brace, while Claudio Baeza and Tiago Volpi added further goals. They are also dominating the proceedings with an average of 60 per cent ball possession per game this term.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Garcia, Pereira, Huerta, Isais; Baeza, Ruiz, Dominguez; Angulo, Araujo,Lopez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Volpi, García
Defenders:Huerta, Pereira, Isais, García, Orrantia, Mora, Piñuelas
Midfielders:Araújo, Meneses, Ruíz, Belmonte, Baeza, Angulo, Dominguez, Figueroa
Forwards:Raúl, Vega, Morales, Abreu, López, Gamboa

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/11/2023Toluca 0-1 PueblaLiga MX Apertura
08/04/2023Puebla 1-2 TolucaLiga MX Clausura
03/08/2022Toluca 1-1 PueblaLiga MX Apertura
03/04/2022Toluca 2-1 PueblaLiga MX Clausura
06/11/2021Puebla 1-0 TolucaLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

