Puebla vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tigres UANL will look to move back into the top-four of the Liga MX standings when they take on Club Puebla at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday evening.
Things did not seem to be clicking for Robert Siboldi's side at the start of March, losing to Club America and Toluca in Liga MX and playing out a dull goalless draw against Orlando.
They have since bounced back emphatically, scoring nine goals in the last two games to return to the top six of the 2024 Clausura standings and reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.
They now face a rock-bottom Puebla side, who come into this contest after losing a 4-3 thriller against FC Juarez last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Puebla will welcome Tigres UANL to the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, March 29, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Puebla vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX encounter between Puebla and Tigres will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US.
Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates throughout the clash.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
Facundo Waller remains in the treatment room as he continues to nurse a knee issue, while defender Sebastian Olmedo is ruled out on account of a red card he picked in his side's 2-1 defeat to Club Leon on March 17.
Club Puebla possible XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
|Midfielders:
|Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo
Tigres UANL team news
Tigres UANL have only two confirmed absentees for this match, David Ayala (broken knee cap) and Nahuel Guzman (knee), who are both set to miss a chunk of the remainder of the season with respective injury concerns.
Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Ibanez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/12/23
|Tigres UANL 3-3 Club Puebla
|Liga MX, Apertura
|01/12/23
|Club Puebla 2-2 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX, Apertura
|02/07/23
|Tigres UANL 1-1 Club Puebla
|Liga MX, Apertura
|08/05/23
|Tigres UANL 1-1 Club Puebla
|Liga MX, Clausura
|21/04/23
|Tigres UANL 1-0 Club Puebla
|Liga MX, Clausura