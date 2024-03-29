This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tigres UANL celebración 2023Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Cuahutehmoc
team-logo
Watch on ViX+
Abhinav Sharma

Puebla vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Puebla vs TigresLiga MXPueblaTigres

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will look to move back into the top-four of the Liga MX standings when they take on Club Puebla at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday evening.

Things did not seem to be clicking for Robert Siboldi's side at the start of March, losing to Club America and Toluca in Liga MX and playing out a dull goalless draw against Orlando.

They have since bounced back emphatically, scoring nine goals in the last two games to return to the top six of the 2024 Clausura standings and reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

They now face a rock-bottom Puebla side, who come into this contest after losing a 4-3 thriller against FC Juarez last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Tigres kick-off time

Date:Friday, March 29, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Cuauhtémoc

Puebla will welcome Tigres UANL to the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, March 29, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The Liga MX encounter between Puebla and Tigres will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates throughout the clash.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Facundo Waller remains in the treatment room as he continues to nurse a knee issue, while defender Sebastian Olmedo is ruled out on account of a red card he picked in his side's 2-1 defeat to Club Leon on March 17.

Club Puebla possible XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
Defenders:Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
Midfielders:Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez
Forwards:Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Tigres UANL team news

Tigres UANL have only two confirmed absentees for this match, David Ayala (broken knee cap) and Nahuel Guzman (knee), who are both set to miss a chunk of the remainder of the season with respective injury concerns.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Ibanez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
Defenders:Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/12/23Tigres UANL 3-3 Club PueblaLiga MX, Apertura
01/12/23Club Puebla 2-2 Tigres UANLLiga MX, Apertura
02/07/23Tigres UANL 1-1 Club PueblaLiga MX, Apertura
08/05/23Tigres UANL 1-1 Club PueblaLiga MX, Clausura
21/04/23Tigres UANL 1-0 Club PueblaLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

Advertisement