Puebla vs Mazatlan FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides struggling at the bottom end of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura table will meet on Friday, as Puebla welcome Mazatlan to the Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Following a 3-0 thrashing to Santos Laguna on Tuesday night, the hosts find themselves rock-bottom with a single point, while their visitors are just one place above in 17th spot thanks to a slightly better goal differential.

Puebla vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Puebla will welcome Mazatlan at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, February 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Puebla and Mazatlan will be there to watch on Fubo TV and TUDN, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Celso Ortiz and Israel Luna are the only injury absentees for the hosts due to respective knee issues and are expected to be back in training before late February. After a difficult outing versus Laguneros last week, Puebla coach Ricardo Carbajal could look to shuffle his pack to freshen things up on the pitch.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Navarro, De Buen; Alvarez, Cavallini, Sansores.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Mazatlan FC team news

Not only have Mazatlan lost all but one of their Clausura games this season, but 41-year-old boss Ismael Rescalvo will be without one of his key players for the match against Puebla after Jose Esquivel received a silly red card in last week's 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul.

Roberto Meraz is a long-term injury absentee for Mazatlan as he recovers from a cruciate ligament rupture sustained in mid-July last year. He is joined on the treatment table by midfielder Nicolas Benedetti (ACL) and centre-back Lucas Merolla (knee), the former is out for the season.

Mazatlan predicted XI: Gonzalez; Diaz, Olivas, Almada, Barcenas; Alvarado, Camacho, Intriago; Montano, del Prete, Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 23/08/23 Mazatlán FC 1-1 Puebla Liga MX, Clausura 11/02/23 Puebla 3-3 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Apertura 02/07/22 Mazatlán FC 2-2 Puebla Liga MX, Clausura 09/05/22 (AP) Puebla 2-2 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Clausura 30/04/22 Mazatlán FC 2-1 Puebla Liga MX, Apertura

