PSV vs Lens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSV and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV will take on Lens in a Champions League group stage match at the Philips Stadium on Wednesday.

PSV are still chasing their first win in Group B. They started their campaign with a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal and then followed that up with two consecutive draws. They are unbeaten in nine matches since that defeat to the Gunners.

Lens are second in the group with five points after three matches, just a point behind Arsenal who they managed to beat at home. Their previous outing against Lens ended in a 1-1 draw, with Elye Wahi grabbing a second-half equaliser.

PSV vs Lens kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Philips Stadium

The game between PSV and Lens will be played at the Philips Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSV vs Lens online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, ViX+ and CBS Golazo Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

During PSV's dominant victory over Heracles, there was concern for Ismael Saibari as he was replaced due to an eye injury from a finger poke. He downplayed the issue on social media and is likely to be available for Wednesday's match.

Noa Lang, Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo, and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all under the care of the medical team and remain unavailable for selection.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Schouten; Bakayoko, Til, Lozano; De Jong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Romalho, van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Tillman, Til, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Bakayoko, Lozano, Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, van Duiven

Lens team news

Lens emerged from their draw with Lorient without any new injury concerns. They have three known absentees in the medical bay, including ACL patients Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez. Wesley Said and David Costa are recovering from thigh injuries, with the former already back in the squad.

Lens predicted XI: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Machado; Sotoca, Thomasson; Wahi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Leca, Pandor Defenders: Danso, Medina, Gradit, Khusanov, Maouassa, Machado, Haidara, Aguilar Midfielders: Samed, Mendy, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Frankowski, Fulgini, Da Costa, Thomasson, Sishuba, Bonte Forwards: Cortes, Guilavogui, Wahi, Said, Sotoca, Balde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Lens 1-1 PSV Champions League

