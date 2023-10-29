PSV vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between PSV and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV will look to extend their lead atop the 2023-24 Eredivisie standings when they welcome an out-of-sorts Ajax side to the Philips Stadion on Sunday.

The hosts have made a perfect start to the season, having won all nine of their matches. Peter Bosz’s side also boasts a dangerous attack with 30 goals scored while possessing the league’s best defence, shipping just three goals so far.

In stark contrast, Ajax have endured a truly miserable start to the new season across all competitions, and come into this encounter off the back of a woeful 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek Europa League action.

Having accumulated only five points from their opening seven league games means this is their worst start to an Eredivisie season in nearly 60 years. The struggling Dutch giants are second from bottom and could theoretically end the weekend at rock bottom.

A 4-3 away defeat at Utrecht in their most recent league encounter proved to be the final nail in the coffin for head coach Maurice Steijn, who has left the club by mutual consent following a disastrous four-month spell. It remains to be seen who Steijn’s long-term successor would be, with Hedwiges Maduro pencilled in to be an interim until further notice.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSV vs Ajax kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30am EDT Venue: Philips Stadion

The Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 8:30am EDT on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch PSV vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, while fan who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

Long-term defensive absentees Mauro Junior (knee), and Armando Obispo (knee) are still working their way back from respective injuries, although the pair are reported to be back in training and may therefore not be too far away from returns, while Noa Lang’s availability remains doubtful due to a minor hamstring problem.

PSV Eindhoven possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Tillman, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Lozano, de Jong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Ramalho, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Bakayoko, Lozano

Ajax team news

As if injuries to Geronimo Rulli, Devyne Rensch, Georges Mikautadze, Sivert Mannsverk, Amourricho van Axel Dongen, Devyne Rensch, and Jay Gorter were not bad enough, Ajax picked up a fresh injury scare against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek after captain Steven Bergwijn hobbled off the pitch holding his thigh midway through the second half and will most likely miss his team's trip to Eindhoven.

Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Berghuis, Tahirovic, Taylor; Forbs, Akpom, Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pasveer, Gorter, Ramaj Defenders: Sosa, Šutalo, Ávila, Anton Gaaei, Verschuren, Hato, Ahmetkan, Gaaei Midfielders: Van de Boomen, Akpom, Taylor, Tahirovic, Salah-Eddine, Vos, Berghuis Forwards: Mikautadze, Borges, Brobbey, Forbs

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/4/23 Ajax 1-1 PSV KNVB Beker 23/4/23 PSV 3-0 Ajax Eredivisie 6/11/22 Ajax 1-2 PSV Eredivisie 3/7/22 Ajax 3-5 PSV Johan Cruyff Schaal 23/1/22 PSV 2-1 Ajax Eredivisie

Useful links