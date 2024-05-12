PSG vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a midweek heartbreak in the Champions League, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain return to action against Toulouse this weekend.

A 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night ended PSG's run in the Champions League. It was their second 1-0 loss to Dortmund in a week, resulting in a 2-0 defeat on aggregate in the season's semi-finals.

With star man Kylian Mbappe on his way out ahead of next term, this will still feel like yet another wasted chance for PSG. Despite being Ligue 1 champions, there will be a sense of regret in the air at Parc des Princes when Toulouse heads to the capital this weekend.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have already secured their safety at the top table of French football and are a competent side. They lost 2-1 to Montpellier last time out, but that was their first loss in seven Ligue 1 games.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Toulouse to the Parc des Princes on Sunday, May 12, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT in the UK.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

The PSG faithful will be keen to give Kylian Mbappe a memorable send-off before he officially departs for a fresh challenge.

Lucas Hernandez suffered a devastating ACL injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season and damaging his hopes of participating in UEFA Euro 2024 with France.

Hernandez is joined on the sidelines by Sergio Rico (head), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), and Layvin Kurzawa (back), leaving PSG without several key players.

Paris Saint Germain possible XI: Navas; Beraldo, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hakimi; Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Lee, Mbappe; Ramos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Toulouse team news

Rasmus Nicolaisen picked up two yellow cards in Toulouse's 2-1 defeat to Montpellier last time out and will face a one-game suspension for this fixture. Toulouse will have the luxury of picking from a full-strength squad, as their treatment room is currently empty.

Toulouse Possible XI: Restes; Desler, Keben, Costa, Diarra; Schmidt, Casseres Jr, Sierro; Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Gboho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Restes, Haug, Dominguez, Himeur, Lacombe Defenders: Nicolaisen, Costa, Keben, Mawissa Elebi, Suazo, Aradj, Kamanzi Midfielders: Spierings, Casseres Jr., Sierro, Serber, Schmidt, Gelabert, Skytta, Donnum, Bangre Forwards: Dallinga, Magri, Begraoui, Traore, Cissoko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/01/24 PSG 2-0 Toulouse France Super Cup 19/08/23 Toulouse 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 04/02/23 PSG 2-1 Toulouse Ligue 1 31/08/22 Toulouse 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 25/08/19 PSG 4-0 Toulouse Ligue 1

